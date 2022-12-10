Biden Housing Recession Is Here, We Can See the Swamp from Our Bank Account

The Housing Market Index, a closely watched industry metric that gauges the outlook for home sales, declined to 33 in November on a hundred-point scale. Under 50 spells trouble, Hill writer Daniel De Vise writes.

A month earlier, interest rates on a standard 30-year mortgage passed 7 percent, capping the largest single-year increase in at least 50 years.

“Just to give you a sense of how far we’ve come, we started the year around 3 percent,” said Michael Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “It has just been a wild ride.”

