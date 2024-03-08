Biden: Laken…right… but “How many thousands …are being killed by illegals? “

Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled out, “Laken Riley’s name. Biden then went a bit off-script. “Lincoln, Lincoln [Laken] Riley,” Biden said, calling her by the wrong name, “an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right, but how many thousands of people being killed by illegals?”

Yes, how many, Joe?

According to Alipac, which keeps the archive, 3,000 Americans were killed by illegals every year before Biden imported millions.

Over 3,000+ Americans are killed each year by illegals, but those are old numbers before Biden imported 7.2 million more since 2020. 100% Preventable crimes if only our existing border and immigration laws were enforced. — William Gheen (@ALIPAC) February 25, 2024

“To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you,” Biden continued, “having lost children myself. I understand.

“But look, if we change the dynamic at the border, people pay, people, people pay these smugglers 8,000 bucks to get across the border because they know if they get by, if they get by and let into the country, it’s 6 to 8 years before they have a hearing and it’s worth taking the chance of the 8,000.

“But, but if it’s only six months,” Biden said, “six weeks the idea is, is highly unlikely that people will not pay that money and come all that way knowing that they’ll be capable to be kicked out quickly.”

Biden’s last statement is in reference to his demand that Republicans agree to hire agents and judges to process illegals at the border faster. Judges would make decisions instantly at the border, most likely making them asylum seekers without vetting. Most of the people coming don’t bring ID.

MASK SLIPS: With hard drugs wearing off fast Joe Biden has a truly shocking moment of honesty & lucidity. After MTG screams Laken Riley’s name Biden goes off prompter, rattled and admits: “THOUSANDS of Americans are being Killed by ILLEGALS.” Joe knows. He doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/P6T0RBDQtS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2024

