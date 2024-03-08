Biden: Laken…right… but “How many thousands …are being killed by illegals? “

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled out, “Laken Riley’s name. Biden then went a bit off-script. “Lincoln, Lincoln [Laken] Riley,” Biden said, calling her by the wrong name, “an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right, but how many thousands of people being killed by illegals?”

Yes, how many, Joe?

Laken Riley is on the left, and Lincoln Riley is on the right.

According to Alipac, which keeps the archive, 3,000 Americans were killed by illegals every year before Biden imported millions.

“To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you,” Biden continued, “having lost children myself. I understand.

“But look, if we change the dynamic at the border, people pay, people, people pay these smugglers 8,000 bucks to get across the border because they know if they get by, if they get by and let into the country, it’s 6 to 8 years before they have a hearing and it’s worth taking the chance of the 8,000.

“But, but if it’s only six months,” Biden said, “six weeks the idea is, is highly unlikely that people will not pay that money and come all that way knowing that they’ll be capable to be kicked out quickly.”

Biden’s last statement is in reference to his demand that Republicans agree to hire agents and judges to process illegals at the border faster. Judges would make decisions instantly at the border, most likely making them asylum seekers without vetting. Most of the people coming don’t bring ID.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

The ghost of Kate Steinle yells, “Have you already forgotten about me?”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz