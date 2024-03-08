Donald Trump Responds to Biden’s SOTU

Watch and read Donald Trump’s statement and comments during and after Joe Biden’s State of the Union. [Biden’s message was to divide Americans in every way imaginable and promote communist values.]

It was hard to get through to Truth Social last night, so here are some of Trump’s comments in case you missed them.

“JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY! HE WEAPONIZED GOVERNMENT AGAINST HIS OPPONENT – DIDN’T TALK ABOUT THAT, NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!

“The Fake News Media is taking Crooked Joe Biden’s anger and calling it “fiery.” That’s why they’re the Fake News, and there’s nobody like them!

“Biden’s speech last night is getting “panned” all over the World. Only the Radical Left lunatics are trying to make the best of it. It took him 41 minutes to talk briefly about Immigration and the Border, a topic on which he was very weak. No talk of weaponization against his very calm and nice opponent. Angry as hell, this guy is a PSYCHO!

“CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS ON THE RUN FROM HIS RECORD—AND LYING LIKE CRAZY TO TRY AND ESCAPE ACCOUNTABILITY FOR THE HORRIFIC DEVASTATION HE AND HIS PARTY HAVE CREATED!

“The Story is that he got through it, he’s still breathing, and they didn’t have to carry him out in a straitjacket. Other than that, he did not do a very good job!

“Katie Britt was a GREAT contrast to an Angry and obviously very Disturbed “President.” She was compassionate and caring, especially concerning Women and Women’s Issues. Her conversation on Migrant Crime was powerful and insightful. Great job Katie!

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!

“This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech. He barely mentioned Immigration or the Worst Border in the History of the World. He will never fix Immigration, nor does he want to. He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants. Crime will rise to levels never seen before, and it is happening very quickly!

“He didn’t stand up to Putin; he gave Putin Ukraine!

“That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country!

“Whether the Fake News Media likes admitting it or not, there was tremendous misrepresentation and lies in that Speech, but the People of our Country get it, and they know that November 5th will be the Most Important Day in our Nation’s History!

“It took him over 40 minutes to get to Immigration, and then said nothing about it!

“He said I bowed down to the Russian Leader. He gave them everything, including Ukraine. I took away Nord Stream 2; he gave it to them! He was a Puppet for Putin and Xi and virtually every other Leader!

“He made Iran RICH. This is why we have the problems in the Middle East. With me, Iran was BROKE. He is the reason that the Middle East is blowing up!”

BIDEN, AN UNRELENTING LIAR

Dementia Biden is a fucking liar! SOTU truth pic.twitter.com/qcSf5OLevl — Sheri™ @FFT4DJT (@FFT4DJT) March 8, 2024

