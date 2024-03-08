Presumptive GOP nominee Donald J. Trump was ordered to pay $385,000 for the legal costs of the company founded by the former British spy and “dirty dossier” creator, Christopher Steele.

Christopher Steele put the dossier together from a Kremlin operative’s rumors and other gossip provided by Democrats. It contained scandalous allegations, including a lie about a pee tape, devastating Donald Trump’s reputation.

Judge Karen Steyn threw out the case against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence Company in London last month. She claimed the lawsuit was “bound to fail.

Steyn rejected a higher amount of 634,000 pounds or about $809,000. According to the Associated Press, she said it was too high for the one-day hearing. So is $385,000 for a one-day hearing!

MAKE THIS MAKE SENSE

Trump’s lawyer argued in the suit that the allegations caused reputational damage to the former president over its “shocking and scandalous” false claims. The suit was thrown out by Steyn on February 1. She ordered Trump to pay Orbis’s costs.

“There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial,” she said in rejecting the suit.

The judge said she had “not considered, or made any determination, as to the accuracy or inaccuracy” of the dirty dossier. She mentioned that Trump had rejected the salacious allegations, which included peeing prostitutes, to be “wholly untrue.”

Related