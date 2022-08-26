Biden: “I Don’t Respect MAGA Republicans…We’ll Ban All Semi-Automatics”

Joe Biden spreads the love for the party of love.

During his most recent speech, the divisive President told the audience, “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.” He also called them “fascists,” claiming they will face doom.

Basically, he doesn’t respect half the nation, and he’s our president. We don’t respect him either. He’s corrupt, cheated to get elected, and he is owned by China.

We now know the FBI interfered in the election to get him elected. That is a true blow to democracy.

JOE BIDEN: “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans” pic.twitter.com/FSLnIIZiNp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2022

Joe Biden is going to fork over more giveaways like the corrupt college loan theft program and will ban all semi-automatics. Only criminals will have semi-automatics.

Biden vows to ban all semi-automatic firearms, which he refers to as “assault weapons,” if the Democrats win the upcoming midterms. pic.twitter.com/S2QuReNatl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2022

His giveaways rest on the assumption that blacks and Hispanics are stupid and unsuccessful. He’s giving reparations with these programs as if white people are the cause of their problems.

Atta boy. Keep stereotyping blacks and Hispanics. First, they weren’t intelligent enough to ID’s, now they can’t own homes? What a joke you are! https://t.co/LzJinE1hEb — glow (@garywest877) August 24, 2022

Biden can’t fill a high school gym and some attendees were pushed to go.

Biden can’t fill a high school gym 😂 @Swamp_Dinosaur pic.twitter.com/c74fcciiqG — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 26, 2022

Cheating to win.

Big Tech oligarchs will publicly admit that they worked with the Deep State to rig the election for Joe Biden and then censor you for pointing it out. Break up Big Tech and break up the FBI. https://t.co/feSujgZnPP — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 26, 2022

