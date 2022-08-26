Biden: “I Don’t Respect MAGA Republicans…We’ll Ban All Semi-Automatics”

M Dowling
64

Joe Biden spreads the love for the party of love.

During his most recent speech, the divisive President told the audience, “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.” He also called them “fascists,” claiming they will face doom.

Basically, he doesn’t respect half the nation, and he’s our president. We don’t respect him either. He’s corrupt, cheated to get elected, and he is owned by China.

We now know the FBI interfered in the election to get him elected. That is a true blow to democracy.

Joe Biden is going to fork over more giveaways like the corrupt college loan theft program and will ban all semi-automatics. Only criminals will have semi-automatics.

His giveaways rest on the assumption that blacks and Hispanics are stupid and unsuccessful. He’s giving reparations with these programs as if white people are the cause of their problems.

Biden can’t fill a high school gym and some attendees were pushed to go.

Cheating to win.


Sick of it All
36 seconds ago

I don’t have any respect for you or your band of thieves either, Joe. I just hope you live long enough to see your base wake up to your evil ways.

Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

If America is divided it is obvious who is making it so.
I just wonder why people support the Democrats.

