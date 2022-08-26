‘Unknown Cause’ is the Top Cause of Death in Canada!

By Mark Schwendau

An unusual story surfaced in Alberta, Canada, last month which is just now starting to gain traction around the world. Canadian doctors and a civil liberties lawyer in the Canadian province of Alberta are raising concerns about a growing trend of deaths labeled as “unknown causes” after an unprecedented increase in such deaths was recorded in 2021.

This new category on autopsy reports and death records now tops ‘Covid-19,’ which was added to Alberta’s death tally in 2020. A study looking at excess deaths in Alberta was quietly released in March in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases

That study found the “Top 10 Causes of Death in 2021” by the Government of Alberta were as follows:

ill-defined and unknown causes (3,362) Dementia (2,135) Covid-19 (1,950) Chronic ischemic heart disease (1,939) Malignant neoplasms of trachea, bronchus, and lung (1,552) Acute myocardial infarction (1,075) Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ( 1,028) Diabetes mellitus (728) Stroke (612) Accidental poisoning by and exposure to drugs and other substances (604)

The unknown causes of death category began appearing on the list in 2019. There is no record of it appearing before that year which is most odd. “I think it’s probably multifactorial, so there are probably many things playing into that,” said Dr. Daniel Gregson, an associate professor in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary. He specializes in infectious diseases and microbiology.

Dr. Gregson believes those factors include a lack of resources to determine the cause of death in certain cases, delayed access to healthcare services, and post-Covid-19 complications.

“We have this impression of surviving Covid, and that’s the end of it, and that’s not necessarily true,” Dr. Gregson told CTV News.

Dr. Gregson noted a large study out of the U.S. which found that people with Covid-19 are at a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, pulmonary embolism, and death than those who were not infected.

This risk is even higher for those who were hospitalized with Covid-19. Dr. Gregson surmised, “We do expect that there will be deaths that aren’t directly related to Covid, but indirectly related to COVID to occur after the diagnosis in patients after the first month of infection.” He said, “One would expect some of those patients to survive the Covid and then die at home from other complications.”

Alberta Health and the medical examiner’s office said they are looking into this report data but have yet to explain the sudden spike in deaths from unknown causes.

American JP Sears, known online as AwakenWithJP, is an American conservative YouTube poster and comedian. Sears is known for his satirical YouTube videos where he promotes conservative political views. He has come out as an advocate against Covid-19 face masks and vaccine mandates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his video, he points out a statistic from One American News Network (OANN) that from March 2021 to March 2022, some 769 athletes collapsed during competition, and many of their cardiac health episodes occurred as television cameras were rolling. Many of those literally dropped dead on the spot!

While JP did not address whether these professional athletes were vaccinated for Covid-19 or not (presumably because this could get his channel disciplined by YouTube), it is assumed there is a correlation.

“Of course, we’ve heard story after story. I mean, all these athletes dropping dead on the field, but we’re supposed to ignore that.” — Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on “The Charlie Kirk Show” Jan. 27, 2022

Senator Johnson may have made his comment after viewing this website:

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the notable professional athletes in the world who have refused the Covid-19 vaccine. Both of them have received criticism from the “sheeple” who support the vaccine as well as support from the “purebloods” against the vaccine.

The Hall of Fame NBA star John Stockton, who supports those like Irving and Rogers, said he has a list of “hundreds” of vaccinated athletes that have “dropped dead on the field.”

Thus far, Stockton has yet to release this list, so far as we can tell.

Whether you are pro-vaccine or for natural immunity and the use of time-tested drugs to address Covid-19 doesn’t matter. More importantly, we address this new phenomenon of so many “unknown causes” of death. It can only mean one of two things:

The science (aka Tony Fauci) has dropped the ball in determining a new unidentified threat to humanity.

The science (aka Tony Fauci) is covering up the ill side effects of an experimental mRNA gene modification drug posing as a Covid-19 vaccine.

Either way you cut it, the world needs an answer. Humanity demands THE TRUTH!

As a father, grandfather, and 40-year teacher of students, I can only imagine how traumatized our youth are seeing their favorite sports personalities drop dead on the playing field while actively engaged in their sport. Television stations can break away for a commercial break, but how many parents these days will cover their children’s eyes? Odds are, they will be sitting there in shock as well.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, "Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth." He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver's Education.

