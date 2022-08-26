Zuckerberg Held the Hunter Laptop Story for a Week at FBI Request

By
M Dowling
-
0
35

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down for a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan. At one point, he explained why Facebook hid the Hunter Biden laptop story for seven days. Right before the story was set to go live, the FBI told him it might be Russian disinformation. We now know the FBI is very corrupt.

If you had doubts about the corruption at the FBI, doubt no more. The FBI invented the Russian disinformation narrative.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments