Biden Ignores the September Revolution of the GenZs in Iran

Despite shutting down the Internet, Iranian youth have found ways to get videos out showing mothers screaming “Damn you Khamenei.” The nation is in their 12th night of protests with at least 70 protesters killed. It began on September 16th. Biden doesn’t care and most media ignores it.

Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night.

Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed.

Be voice of people in Iran.#مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/IoSvh6DBQJ — تیارا (@CoCorimaa) September 28, 2022

Women are burning their hijabs while dancing around bonfires. One young woman is cutting her hair in public while crowds chant “death to the dictator.”

It’s the revolution of the GenZs.

Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022

This is not a GTA game scene, this is Iran’s anti-regime protests in Mashhad where GenZ protesters seriously challenge the riot police and force them to retreat.#OpIran #IranRevolution2022#Iran #مهسا_امینی #اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/pXsU7ARzDf — Shayan X 🏳️ (@RealShayanX) September 28, 2022

Since September 16, Iranians are talking revolution again as they did during the Green Revolution while Barack Obama was president.

The totalitarian regime or power-mad Mullahs in Iran relentlessly embrace the dogma of 1,000 years ago. They believe in the power of women to irresistibly entice men simply by their physical appearance.

Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman was not known for provocative political behavior. Yet, she was beaten to death by Iran’s morality police for having too much hair showing beneath her mandatory headscarf.

Demonstrations for Amini and against religious tyranny are now raging across Iran.

At the same time, Biden continues to pursue a nuke deal with Iran to enrich these same men who are killing women for showing too much hair.

Barack Obama didn’t support the Green Revolution in 2009 either and it was crushed. He mindlessly wanted a nuclear deal.

In his letters to the Supreme Leader, Obama expressed his hope for engagement. Later, in the meetings between U.S. and Iranian officials in Oman in 2012 and 2013, he made irreversible concessions on Iran’s “right” to enrich uranium.

It was a deal without a treaty and Republicans didn’t approve.

In 2018, Donald Trump tossed Obama’s mess of a deal. Biden’s now attempting the same mindless deal, only it’s even worse. It allows Tehran unrestricted uranium enrichment in five years.

Biden will keep all the defects of the deal while dropping sanctions.

Khamenei doesn’t even want the deal.

Biden will do anything for a deal that makes matters worse. He will continue to ignore the uprising of the youth in Iran who want to be free. Biden isn’t looking for Iranian liberty any more than Obama. There is no higher purpose. Neither came up with a plan to stop the bomb, while ignoring the violations of human rights.

Sep 28—Mashhad, NE #Iran

A brave woman shouts at members of anti-riot units:

“How much do they pay you to attack people’s children?!” A few moments later a bystander walks up to her and kisses her hand in gratitude.#IranRevolution2022pic.twitter.com/hRbhMrexI4 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 29, 2022

The terrorist regime is killing these young people:

Related