Biden Introduces Zelensky as President Putin at the Big Boy Event

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is investigating whether doctors have visited Joe Biden at his home, his beach house, or Camp David. Since the discovery of a neurologist visiting the White House eight times in eight months, people have been concerned that the White House is hiding a lot more about his health issues. He has some form of brain degeneration.

Democrats hope that his meeting this evening will reassure Americans.

Strangely, the White House team thought calling today’s conference to close the NATO Summit the “Big Boy Conference” was good messaging.

Americans are supposed to believe that if he does well, he doesn’t have dementia anymore.

Biden kicked it off by introducing President Zelensky as President Putin.

Full Event:

Happening Now: President Biden hosts an event on the Ukraine Compact. https://t.co/hVdYNmsyMF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2024

NATO is preparing a new huge package for Ukraine. President Zelenskiyy wants all restrictions in targeting inside Russia removed. He said they have a right to self-defense.

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg agreed.

The problem is the US is fighting this war with Russia, and they are going to get us directly involved in this war. We are heading for World War III.