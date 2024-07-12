Sacramento City Attorney Threatens Target for Reporting Thefts

Sacramento City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood and her office issued warnings to businesses. She reportedly threatened to fine stores like Target for public nuisance for reporting theft crimes.

State lawmakers outlawed threats to businesses.

Gov. Newsom insists that reports of theft are dropping. Here is one reason why.

“Newsom keeps insisting that reports of theft are dropping — well, now we know why. Not only are thieves let off without even a slap on the wrist, but now the victims are being threatened for even reporting crimes,” California Assembly GOP Leader James Gallagher told Fox News Digital.

“Everyone can see that Newsom’s pro-criminal policies are a failure — no matter how much his allies try to cover it up.”

Criminal defense attorney Nicole Castronovo also commented on the matter, telling Fox News Digital that politicians in California are leaving citizens out to dry as “crime begets crime.”

“Lawmakers have allowed smash-and-grab robberies to terrorize our cities. Consequently, retailers are leaving major cities in droves — taking jobs with them,” she said.