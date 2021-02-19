Biden is an embarrassment as he addresses Munich









Bidenbama gave his globalist speech virtually today, addressing the Munich conference. He is a poor old confused man pretending to run the country. His Maga slogan is ‘America is back.’

His idea of ‘back’ is to rejoin the terrible nuclear deal after Iran bombed our soldiers in Iraq, and go globalist. At the same time, he has opened our borders to anonymous foreigners, including criminals.

He had a few slips — not stutters, not gaffes — signs of mental deterioration. It’s embarrassing but this is what Democrats thought was a good idea. He sets us up for every enemy to tear us down. We couldn’t look weaker than we do now.

He’s so trite and his speech is hackneyed nonsense:

Really powerful stuff https://t.co/u5Ks9IL8Hn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2021

Watch [He’s not heckled by the audience, it’s satire]:

#BREAKING

President Biden gets heckled during Munich address pic.twitter.com/hKkIUpcUx9 — PG Howie (@pghowie3) February 19, 2021

Full speech:

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers a virtual address to U.S. allies at the Munich Security Conference https://t.co/H7Agd87e2A https://t.co/HYXxk8QhYp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2021

Related