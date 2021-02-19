Climate csar Kerry says we have nine years to save our planet









Biden’s Climate Csar John Kerry said that the record cold temperatures we are seeing are because of global warming.

The man with the huge carbon footprint — who admits nothing we do will make a difference as long as China and India pollute – says our planet has nine years left.

Don’t panic. Kerry’s predictions are never right.

He must have a crystal ball because that is not science.

Biden rejoined the awful Paris Climate Accord – without Senate review – and Kerry is still ranting we must do more.

The voodoo climatologist is insulting our intelligence now and claiming the frigid temperatures are simply global warming being “global weirding.”

Kerry could help the climate by giving up his private jets, but he indicated he’s too important.

These globalists want you to believe that turning over our wealth and resources to billionaires will save the planet.

Watch:

WATCH: John Kerry, Climate Envoy to the Biden administration, says we have 9 years left to save the planet. pic.twitter.com/ZfvbqaLPSE — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 19, 2021

Related