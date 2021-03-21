Biden is destroying the small towns of America









The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is opening another facility for unaccompanied child migrants in Pecos, Texas, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) announced Saturday.

The Temporary Influx Care Facility will house at least 500 unaccompanied minors to start, with the capacity to house 2,000 children.

“While ORR has worked to build up its licensed bed capacity to almost 13,500 beds, additional capacity is urgently needed to manage both enhanced COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of UC referrals from DHS,” an ORR spokesperson said.

DESTROYING THE LITTLE TOWNS OF THE USA

“I got notified about an hour ago from HHS, that they’re opening up a new unaccompanied minor facility in PECOS, which is in my district, out in West Texas. This facility is going to house between 500 to 2000, unaccompanied minors, it appears as if they’re targeting unused man camps. These are oil facilities where workers, temporary oil workers, house when they’re operating in the oil gas industry,” Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, said on Fox News Saturday. “There is no end in sight, I’m told there’s two other facilities, and they’re also looking at attending this crisis is getting out of control.”

As an aside, this administration plans to destroy the oil and gas industry as well.

Pecos is just a little town in West Texas with a population of just over 10,000.

There is no way the town has the excess manpower to care for 2000 kids 24 / 7 for the next 90 days.

Cooking their food, wash clothes, fresh space blankets, medical care let alone providing mental health care for the issues they might be facing.

Add in translators who can communicate with these kids who most likely don’t speak a word of English.

How does the City of Pecos provide enough teachers to have classes in chemistry, physics, trigonometry, French, Italian for these kids?

Kick in the older kids who are missing out on studying for their upcoming SAT and ACT tests.

Never mind that Biden and his handlers are BREAKING THE LAW. We don’t have any borders! And his latest idea is to start sending them to northern border states to turn them into third world states.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Related