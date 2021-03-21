Pompeo’s dire warning to the Biden Admin and a slap at “childish” Biden









China presents “the greatest existential threat” to the United States.” ~ former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo

THE ANCHORAGE SUMMIT FIASCO

After the Anchorage summit this past week, Pompeo described the U.S. performance as “embarrassing” and “dangerous” to Hannity on Friday night.

He explained that the administration’s recent actions have made us look very weak and suppliant to our enemies.

“You’ve seen them do what the administration has done with Iran. They’ve seen us get back into the Paris Climate Accords, an eNOOOORMous gift to the Chinese Communist Party. They’ve seen us rejoin the World Health Organization. We’ve pretty much given the Chinese a complete pass for the Wuhan virus. When they sense this weakness, they do just as they did. They bully us. They will take advantage of us. We need leadership from the United States to demonstrate resolve with respect to the Chinese Communist Party the way President Trump and our team did.”

“If we don’t do that, Sean, we’re in an awful lot of trouble. It’s a real weakness. Weakness begets war, begets hostility, and then it appears this Chinese Communist Party believes this administration will be weak on China.”

[The problem with getting this administration to do this is their version of diplomacy means doing exactly what they are doing, which is cowering, denigrating half the U.S., and behaving in an ‘ultra-polite’ manner before Maoist thugs who don’t respect the approach.

Watch:

CHILDISH BIDEN

Also according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week, allowing China to host the 2022 Winter Olympics would give the communist nation a boost in credibility similar to the 1936 Summer Games in Nazi Germany.

“We know the history and those of us who have worked with our friends in Israel and have worked on anti-Semitism have talked about never allowing what happened in the 1930s to happen again …” Pompeo told Fox News’ “America Reports” on Thursday.

“Well, what’s happening in the 1930s is happening in western China today. There are eerie, eerie similarities between the two, and hosting the Olympic Games — as the Germans were able to do in 1936 — gave great credibility to that regime,” Pompeo continued. “We ought not to permit that to happen. The International Olympic Committee has a responsibility to make sure that hosts for these games deserve it. This regime certainly does not.”

Pompeo added that Biden’s actions with Russia were “childish.”

Related