Biden to release illegals without court dates and they’re not ID’ng kids









The Biden administration is now looking to release the anonymous people entering the United States from around the world without a court date.

We have a constant stream of mostly men and children pouring into the United States, as Joe Biden called for in 2015. We no longer have a border. Our agents can do nothing.

Fox News has learned from a senior source with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that a plan is under consideration for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) to begin releasing illegal border crossers who claim asylum without issuing a Notice to Appear (NTA) – meaning they will depart custody without a court date.

Such a decision would be unprecedented if enacted and would place the responsibility of seeking an asylum hearing on the migrants through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or legal assistance.

The source says the reasoning for the decision is that the situation has “become so dire that BP [Border Patrol] has no choice but to release people nearly immediately after apprehension because there is no space to hold people even to do necessary NTA paperwork.”

The RGV, based in Texas, is ground zero for the surge in border crossings and is more than 700% overcapacity.

NOT IDENTIFYING THE CHILDREN

The children coming in are being raped and trafficked. The Biden administration is NOT taking DNA, fingerprints, or any other identifying information that could later help us find these children.

Any sex trafficker can have free rein. It’s a field day for the scum of the earth.

Watch Judge Jeanine’s interview at the border — horrific, unless, of course, you want to destroy the United States:

