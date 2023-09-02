Biden Is Enlightening Us All

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

President Biden has a Secretary Booty Juice on staff. Who knew?

And Hurricanes make landfill! I didn’t know that.

He had a worse situation than the victims of the Maui fires. Listen to his tragic story.

We are eager for him to return from his endless vacations since we’re running out of material.

All’s Well With Joe!


