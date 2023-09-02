Biden Is Enlightening Us All

President Biden has a Secretary Booty Juice on staff. Who knew?
Biden calls Pete Buttigieg “Secretary BootyJuice”..
We are truly living in a simulation .. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WAiYCuKeXD
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 1, 2023
And Hurricanes make landfill! I didn’t know that.
How did I miss that Joe freaking Biden said this about the hurricane that hit here in North Florida?? “makes landfill?!” I have so many responses but none of them are appropriate. The gates of hell I tell you. pic.twitter.com/I4ucxFrKBo
— Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) September 1, 2023
He had a worse situation than the victims of the Maui fires. Listen to his tragic story.
FACT CHECK: Joe Biden keeps lying to disaster victims about “a small fire" in his home that was "contained to the kitchen” and “under control in 20 minutes," per a 2004 AP report. pic.twitter.com/x1kWjyjuc8
— GOP (@GOP) September 1, 2023
We are eager for him to return from his endless vacations since we’re running out of material.
All’s Well With Joe!
WATCH: Joe Biden is fine y’all. Sharp as a whip ! #BanTheADL #BidenDebateKennedy pic.twitter.com/iU2wrLjXtM
— Coolwa (@Cooolwanyc) September 1, 2023