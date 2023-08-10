Biden Is Moving to a Climate Emergency with 130 New Powers

If Joe Biden declares a climate emergency, he would have 130 new powers, including the power to lock us all down. He admits he has declared a national emergency, “practically speaking.”

THE INCREMENTAL STEP

During an interview with The Weather Channel on Tuesday aired on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that “Practically speaking,” he’s “already” declared a national emergency on climate change. He stated that, as part of this practical emergency declaration on climate, “we’ve conserved more land,” “rejoined the Paris Climate Accord,” and “we’ve passed a 368 billion-dollar climate control [initiative].”

Weather Channel Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams asked, “Mr. President, you called climate change a code red for humanity. The World Health Organization said it would cause an additional quarter of a million deaths a year starting in 2030. Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?”

Biden responded, “I’ve already done that, the national emergency — we’ve conserved more land, we’ve moved into — we’ve rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, we’ve passed a 368 billion-dollar climate control [initiative]. We’re moving. It is the existential threat to humanity.”

Abrams said, “So you’ve already declared that national emergency?”

Biden answered, “Well, in a practical — you have a bug on you.”

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF JOE BIDEN DECLARED A CLIMATE EMERGENCY

In light of the Maui fires, the media is pushing Joe Biden to declare an official climate emergency.

If Biden declares a ‘Climate Emergency,’ he would seize 130 new powers.

Among them would be COVID-style lockdowns that bypass democracy and human rights.

Marc Morano of Climate Depot writes:

The plan is to declare a ‘climate emergency,’ toss out elected representatives and follow China’s one-party rule model by implementing energy restrictions through the bureaucracy. They don’t need no stinkin’ democracy. Throughout history, emergency declarations have been used and abused to crush freedom. For those who loved how unelected officials ruled our lives under COVID lockdowns, prepare for the attempts to make climate lockdowns permanent. For an idea of what the world would look like under a climate lockdown.” See: 2021 International Energy Agency’s ‘Net-Zero’ report urges ‘behavioral changes’ to fight climate: ‘A shift away from private car use…. upper speed limits’ & thermostat controls; limits on hot water & more!

This would be the World Economic Forum dream.

