“A Manufactured Consensus” and Remembering Climategate

John Stossel interviewed climate scientist Judith Curry of “more intense hurricanes” fame. She concluded from her research that Cat 4 and 5 hurricanes were worsening. She later refuted her own work, but climate alarmists jumped on her original findings.

When some scientists pointed to errors in her work, she did what so many won’t do – she re-evaluated and found it wasn’t as bad as she thought. She discovered that the hurricanes were not tied to global warming.

About the climate crisis, she now says, “It’s a manufactured consensus.”

The Climategate scandal of leaked emails showing scientists were hiding data were “ugly things,” she says.

“Avoiding Freedom of Information Act requests. Trying to get journal editors fired.”

She realized a “climate-change industry” was set up to reward alarmism.

“The origins go back to the . . . UN environmental program,” says Curry.

Some United Nations officials were motivated by “anti-capitalism. They hated the oil companies and seized on the climate change issue to move their policies along.”

The UN created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“The IPCC wasn’t supposed to focus on any benefits of warming. The IPCC’s mandate was to look for dangerous human-caused climate change.”

“Then the national funding agencies directed all the funding . . . assuming there are dangerous impacts.”

The researchers quickly figured out that the way to get funded was to make alarmist claims about “man-made climate change.”

This is how “manufactured consensus” happens.

It’s hard to publish the truth. The message was to “promote the alarming papers! Don’t even send the other ones out for review. If you wanted to advance in your career, like be at a prestigious university and get a big salary, have big laboratory space, get lots of grant funding, be director of an institute, there was clearly one path to go.”

“That’s what we’ve got now: a massive government-funded climate alarmism complex.”

Read the entire interview on this link. Consider how dangerous it is for the UN to be in control. It’s truly the dictator’s club. They want to destroy capitalism. The environmental movement is now a communist movement.

In late November 2009, over 1,000 e-mails between scientists at the Climate Research Unit of the U.K.’s University of East Anglia were stolen and made public by an as-yet-unnamed hacker. Climate skeptics say they show scientific misconduct that amounts to the complete fabrication of man-made global warming.

The Climate Alarmists will tell you the information in the e-mails is unfounded. The Lefists who see the climate hoax as an opportunity, hid or lied about the leaked emails, and the media helped them. The scandal disappeared into the abyss, but the Internet is forever.

Climategate 1 and 2

On 17 November 2009 a large number of emails, together with other documents and pieces of code, from the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia were posted on a Russian webserver, and announced anonymously at the Air Vent blog and at the Climate Skeptic blog with the comment:

We feel that climate science is, in the current situation, too important to be kept under wraps.

On 22 November 2011, a second tranche of ‘climategate’ emails was released.

As with the first release, a link was placed on six sceptic web sites, including Climate Audit, Joanne Nova, the Air Vent and Tallbloke’s talkshop (see here for full details and timings).

No one knows who leaked these emails to this day. Whoever it was, the person(s) tried to save us from the greatest hoax perpetrated on mankind.

Examples from the leaked emails:

Email 3272: From the ultimate insiders, very serious misgivings about the data at the very center of the greatest scientific fraud in human history; Mann says that Folland “definitely overstates any singular confidence I have in my own (Mann et al) series”

Read more here.

INTERESTING ADDENDUM

