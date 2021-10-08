Biden Is Provably Lying About the Vaccine to Excuse Mass Firings

















On Wednesday, Joe Biden delivered a dishonest speech, falsely claiming that vaccines stop the spread of the virus. That claim was recently repudiated by his own CDC Director.

“We’re making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you,” Biden claimed.

Biden, pushing the federal vaccine mandate to stop the spread:

CDC Director Walensky said last month that COVIC vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky claimed. “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

He outright lied and it was on the teleprompter. In other words, that specific wording was planned out.

Perhaps a new Delta vaccine will accomplish the goal of vaccinated people not spreading the illness but the vaccine they are giving out does not.

The CDC sees similar viral loads in the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“Today, some of those data were published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), demonstrating that Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people,” the CDC report said. “High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus.”

There have been surges of the Delta variant among vaccinated people. In Israel, where most people are vaccinated, the virus surged from August through September. In the UK, over 66% are vaxxed and they are going through another surge since July. The United States surged with a 55% ‘fully vaccinated’ rate, which encompasses all adults but skews older.

“[S]tate-level data shows that milder breakthrough cases that do not result in hospitalization are on the rise among the fully vaccinated as virus transmission increases and vaccine efficacy decreases,” Roll Call noted in mid-September. “And they’re expected to keep increasing.”

There is also the issue of natural immunity. Biden, Dr. Fauci, and others in the government will not recognize natural immunity.

“This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer-lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease, and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity,” an Israeli study’s conclusions read.

The CDC’s own figures estimate that at least 120 million Americans had been infected with Covid-19 by the end of May, thus possessing superior natural immunity. That figure can be projected to be at least 150 million currently, due to the Delta variant wave and the estimate that there are four cases for every one reported.

It is highly unlikely that people with natural immunity need the vaccine. It might even be contraindicated.

A legal challenge to mandating vaccines for those with natural immunity

The University of California, Irvine has placed their Director of Medical Ethics, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, on ‘investigatory leave’ after he challenged the constitutionality of the UC’s vaccine mandate in regards to individuals who have recovered from Covid and have naturally-acquired immunity.

Last month Kheriaty, also a Professor of Psychiatry at UCI School of Medicine, filed a suit in Federal court over the mandate.

“Natural immunity following Covid infection is equal to (indeed, superior to) vaccine-mediated immunity. Thus, forcing those with natural immunity to be vaccinated introduces unnecessary risks without commensurate benefits—either to individuals or to the population as a whole—and violates their equal protection rights guaranteed under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment,” Kheriaty wrote in a Sep. 21 blog post.

“Expert witness declarations in support of our case include, among others, a declaration from distinguished UC School of Medicine faculty members from infectious disease, microbiology/immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, pediatrics, OB/Gyn, and psychiatry,” the post continues (click here to read the rest).

…there is now considerable evidence that Covid recovered individuals may be at higher risk of vaccine adverse effects compared to those not previously infected (as seen in studies here, here, and here, among others), Dr. Aaron Kheriaty said.

