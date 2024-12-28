Biden Is Sending Another $1.25B in Military Assistance to Ukraine

The Bidenista regime will send $1.25 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The administration is pushing to get as much aid to Kyiv as possible before leaving office on Jan. 20. Maybe they’ll get to start World War III.

The large aid package includes a significant amount of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system. Officials said it will also provide Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm artillery rounds.

The war is going nowhere. This is an effort to keep it going.

The new aid comes as Russia has launched a barrage of attacks against Ukraine’s power facilities in recent days. However, Ukraine has said it intercepted a significant number of the missiles and drones.

There is another $5.6 billion they might not have time to send to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office.

The regime recently forgave nearly $5 billion in loans to Ukraine.

Three weeks ago, Bidenistas, whoever they are, sent $1 billion for weapons to Ukraine and $725 million for counter-drone systems.

