Horrific Story of the Release of a Vicious Gang Teen

A Seattle judge released a violent teen suspect from custody who allegedly went on to kidnap, stab, and disembowel a 14-year-old boy two weeks later. He was affiliated with a gang.

Millorz Canales, 17, of Snohomish County, has been accused of tying the victim to a tree, repeatedly stabbing him, disemboweling him, and leaving him to die at a park in Everett on Dec. 17 while hanging from a tree.

They beat him, stomped on him, and carved a letter “N” on his chest. The suspects also tried to cut his fingers off.

There is a rival gang connection. Prosecutors say there is a rival Norteño and Sureño gang connection. [These are illegal alien gangs]

The 14-year-old was able to untie himself and run for help.

Prosecutors also charged his alleged co-accomplice Hayden Lusebrink, 17, of Snohomish County, with the same charges.

Canales was released from custody by King County juvenile court judge Veronica Galvan on Dec. 2, only two weeks before the most recent attack. He was being held in juvenile detention on felony charges for a robbery in Seattle that occurred on Nov. 15.

Prosecutors wanted him to remain in custody awaiting trial, but Judge Galvan denied the state’s request and released Canales to home monitoring.

“There is a significant risk that if released, he would seek to intimidate or commit violence against witnesses. The safety of the public is at a great risk if he were released,” the court filing states.

The defendant allegedly went on to immediately reoffend.

He has several other criminal charges and convictions dating back to 2022. Canales now faces new charges that include first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery.

