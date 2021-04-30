Biden is WaPo’s idea of a very good Catholic [who wants us to pay to abort babies]









The Washington Post is trying to define bad Catholic Joe Biden as “very Catholic.” It seems they like his version of the religion which means it’s okay to kill unborn babies and makes us all pay for it. In fact, no version of Catholicism allows abortions.

WaPo writes:

Having a U.S. president who attends Mass week after week and talks about his faith is powerful to millions of American Catholics. But to millions of others, a Catholic U.S. president enacting one policy after another in favor of abortion access is a source of shame. This conflict is now headed directly at the U.S. church’s leadership group, which plans a vote about it at its spring conference.

Catholic leaders, like their massive flock, are deeply divided about Biden, only the second U.S. president to come from the country’s largest faith group. Since his election, the increasingly loud right wing of the church has made clear that Biden cannot continue to expand abortion rights and call himself Catholic and go unchallenged…

…News reports about the focus of a potential statement have been conflicting. The Catholic news site The Pillar last month reported that bishops may focus on clergy, and how and when they might offer Communion to politicians who support abortion rights.

The Associated Press on Wednesday, however, quoted a top bishop as saying a future document’s purpose would be to “make clear the USCCB’s view that Biden and other Catholic public figures with similar viewpoints should not present themselves for Communion.”

No one who subscribes to abortion is a Catholic. That is automatic.

A National Review article reframes the WaPo article accurately.

In reality, Biden’s Catholicism has very little do with whether he attends Mass or talks publicly about being Catholic, as any reporter familiar with Catholic teaching would know. What some leaders and countless Catholics take issue with is Biden’s active support for unlimited elective abortion, funded by the U.S. taxpayer — a set of policies that blatantly contradicts the Church’s unequivocal condemnation of abortion as an intentional act that takes an innocent human life.

Rather than noting the Catholic Church’s non-negotiable teaching in defense of the sanctity of every human life from the moment of conception or explaining that Biden’s position on the subject contradicts his professed faith, Boorstein instead describes his support for abortion merely as “a source of shame” for some American Catholics.

It’s not a source of shame. It’s against our teachings and is automatic ex-communication.

The President of the EPPC in Washington DC tweeted this:

Or: A group of very Catholic US Bishops is colliding with a left-wing president who supports the legality of killing innocent children. https://t.co/JbC5uOF9Yx — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) April 29, 2021

That is what is going on no doubt, but even the leftist Pope won’t condone this.

Sorry, Biden ex-communicated himself and should not receive Holy Communion. He can go find some church that thinks it’s okay to force all tax-paying Americans to pay for the killing of the unborn.

