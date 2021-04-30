Jimmy Kimmel thinks it’s ok to be racist against conservative blacks









One of the many reasons most Americans don’t watch late-night TV any longer is Kimmel’s racist monologue about Senator Scott. The senator’s speech must have been impactful because the entire media got the same tired, racist lines out to demonize him.

Advertisers don’t want GOP business. They only speak to the hard left.

Nothing like alienating much of the country who would buy the advertisers’ products.

A case in point is this very ‘Liberal’ comedian Jimmy Kimmel who attacked Senator Tim Scott, (R-S.C.), Thursday, referencing him as a token for the Republican Party. Kimmel’s racist attack went unnoticed by the media.

Kimmel mocked the Senator as being forced to “let the American people know the Republican Party isn’t racist.”

How disrespectful. The insinuation is he doesn’t think for himself as a black man.

Watch:

How many of the 50 Democratic Senators are black? @JimmyKimmel on @SenatorTimScott: “Every black Republican Senator got together to let the American people know the Republican Party isn’t racist….And then Tim promptly returned to the sensory deprivation egg” #Kimmel (Answer: 2) pic.twitter.com/3OgrnZI87s — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) April 30, 2021

