Florida passes new election laws, crazed Dems scream ‘Jim Crow”









Florida has just passed new voting laws amid the manufactured controversy around Georgia’s new voter law. Democrats call it Jim Crow, which, of course, it’s not.

The NY times reports that the Florida legislature passed an election bill Thursday that puts restrictions on drop boxes and voting by mail.

The left is flipping out, claiming it’s voter suppression. Apparently, they falsely believe minorities have difficulty figuring out how to vote and need endless access, access that invites fraud.

The bill passed the Senate 23-17 and the House 77-40. Governor DeSantis will sign it.

An earlier proposal would have banned the use of ballot drop boxes outright. The new legislation allows their use as long as election officials follow new constraints. The constraints limits who can drop off voters’ ballots at drop boxes, have a ban on moving drop boxes within 30 days of elections and restricts where drop boxes could be placed. There is also a requirement that they would all have to be monitored by elections officials whenever they’re open.”

The bill would also require voters to request to vote by mail more regularly, prohibit election officials from using private money to help pay for election administration, restrict third-party voter registration organizations, add new powers for partisan election observers. It also gives DeSantis the leeway to appoint replacements to fill certain local political positions vacated by people running for higher office.”

Republicans softened language that would have prohibited handing out any items to voters within 150 feet of polling places, including food and water, except by elections officials.

The legislation would now ban anyone from “engaging in any activity with the intent to influence or effect of influencing a voter” but allow election supervisors to provide “non-partisan assistance,” such as giving items to voters within the restricted zones.

Democrats call it…wait for it…Jim Crow. They passed the original Jim Crow laws which segregated blacks from whites. This is not what this law does.

DeSantis and his legislature have courage.

Unfortunately, the mail-in voting is going to be used to increase its usage and add online voting once Democrats regain power in Florida. It should be far more restricted. It’s too easy to stuff the boxes, but this isn’t a bad law.

Related