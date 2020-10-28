Where is Sen Feinstein’s office manager now

A brand new video released by the anti-communist group Choose Freedom outlines specific ties between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Are you curious about the whereabouts of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s former office manager? The one who was a spy and worked for her for twenty years. That was as she pushed for friendly relations and other benefits for China. Read this to the end, see the connections of Black Lives Matter to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and watch the clip.

Karissa Lewis says in the clip that she is “honored and humbled to throw down with folks in the name of Black Lives Matter” and “our co-conspirators, Asians for Black Lives,” which is part of the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA). The CPA is the Chinese Communist Party’s main support group in the United States.

Pam Tau Lee, a CPA Leader, is a member of Black Lives Matter. She explains that “they are socialists, they are communists.”

Alex Tom is a founder of Asians for Black Lives, and he came out of the CPA. He says the CPA is dedicated “to lifting up the Communist Party of China” and “lifting up the revolution in Chinatown.”

Tom explains his close relationship with China as activists, working underground, and also as NGOs in the clip. Tom and CPA official Lucia Lin produced an in-depth revolutionary manual for Black Lives Matter and Asians 4 Black Lives.

Tom has known BLM founder Alicia Garza since college in the 1990s. He helped Garza and another co-founder of BLM Patrisse Cullors form ties with the Southeast Freedom Network, a coalition of Asian radicals.

All of the aforementioned are members of Left Roots, which is a front organization for the pro-Chinese Communist organization, Liberation Road.

Lucia Lin visited China and then went to Missouri with Tom and Garza and met with Jamala Rogers’ Black communist organization, Organization for Black Struggle. The latter is the group that organized the Ferguson riots.

CPA funds Garza’s voter mobilization lab known as Black Futures Lab. Tom says China had a vital role in funding it.

The CPA is also tying themselves to the Indigenous People groups. Tom is close to Chinese Communist officials in San Francisco, and he shares the CCP’s hatred for Communist China. They say they “have to get rid of Trump.”

Lee and Tom work closely with a close ally of China’s, Alex Mar, and Russell Lowe, Senator Dianne Feinstein’s former office manager, who was never investigated or deported. During the time he worked for Feinstein, she was heading up the intelligence committee and held secret material. Lowe is identified as a Chinese spy. They work to divide the races.

https://rumble.com/vauw4j-chinese-communist-party-ties-to-black-lives-matter.html