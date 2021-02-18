Biden just decriminalized illegal immigration, even for most criminals









Biden’s open borders memo was just released. The memo allows most criminals to stay if they got here by November 1.

If someone is a national security threat, a suspected spy, or if s/he was not physically present by November 1, 2020, they can remain in the United States until their phantom court case. Another category is if someone is a presumed threat and committed a felony or is an active gang member. How is CBP supposed to determine that in the brief time they have with the multitudes pouring into the country illegally?

Every other criminal alien and illegal can remain until their court case which might never take place.

We are supposed to call them noncitizens now.

Just in case they find criminals or others they can deport, they have to also look at how serious their criminal activity is and if there are mitigating circumstances like family, health, medical factors, ties to the community, signs of rehabilitation, and whether the person has potential immigration relief.

ICE also has to pay attention to age, and suffering from physical and mental illness. Apparently, we want all of them — criminals, the mentally ill, physically handicapped, the elderly, anyone who might claim s/he is being rehabilitated.

READ THE MEMO THAT DECRIMINALIZES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION:

021821 Civil Immigration En…

Related