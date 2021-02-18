Cuomo denies threatening to destroy Kim, but a man killed himself under the same threat









According to New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened him over the COVID nursing home deaths and the cover-ups. Cuomo said he would destroy Kim.

Kim told MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough that Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called him at home, demanding that he issue a new — false — statement about a meeting he attended with six other lawmakers.

Kim said that Cuomo called him while he was at home with his family, demanding that he issue a statement contradicting what he had seen in that meeting.

“For 10 minutes he berated me. He yelled at me. He told me that my career would be over,” Kim said, adding that Cuomo gave him only until that night to issue a new statement. “He has been biting his tongue for months against me. And I had tonight — not tomorrow, tonight — to issue a new statement essentially asking me to lie. I heard and saw a crime the other day. And he’s asking me [to say] that I did not see that crime.”

Kim said it “was loud enough for my wife to hear. She was in shock. She didn’t get any sleep that night,” he said. “And we were terrified.”

Kim said that Cuomo called him four more times after that — and his staffers made several additional calls as well.

Watch:

NY Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, whose uncle died in a NY nursing home: @NYGovCuomo called and “berated me, yelled at me. He told me that my career would be over [if I didn’t ] lie and … asking me [to cover up a] crime” pic.twitter.com/uHKopiIeDW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 18, 2021

Cuomo is denying it. That’s no surprise, but imagine how desperate he must be.

LAST YEAR, A MAN KILLED HIMSELF OVER CUOMO

According to his partner, Brian Lutz, Michael Evans, who hanged himself on March 17, 2020, was threatened and under terrible stress from Governor Andrew Cuomo. Lutz said Evans was “terrorized.”

This is what he texted two weeks before he killed himself:

Governor Cuomo bullied my partner Michael Evans, who was President of the Moynihan Station Development Corporation. Michael was terrified that the Gov and his minions would try to destroy him. Here is a text from Michael two weeks before he took his life. pic.twitter.com/77bglMScb9 — Brian Lutz (@LutzBK) February 18, 2021

DE BLASIO BELIEVES IT

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio, no fan of Andrew Cuomo’s, is backing Kim. He said he believes Kim since Cuomo’s bullying is nothing new.

“Yeah, it’s a sad thing to say. But that’s classic Andrew Cuomo. A lot of people in New York State have received those phone calls,” de Blasio said on Morning Joe.

De Blasio has called for an investigation into nursing home deaths.

Watch:

.@NYCMayor de Blasio reacts to our interview with NY Assemblyman @RonTKim, who says he was threatened by @NYGovCuomo: “That’s classic Andrew Cuomo…The bullying is nothing new.” https://t.co/nflM2tLyq8 pic.twitter.com/O7HVYyz7vt — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 18, 2021

JANICE DEAN HAD THE COURAGE TO TAKE ON KING CUOMO

Janice Dean, the Fox meteorologist has been instrumental in bringing this story to the public after she lost her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Did @NYGovCuomo mention his love of calling lawmakers at home and screaming at them in front of their families to cover for him in his best selling book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic”? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 18, 2021

She’s not too happy with his buddy Fauci either.

When asked about his buddy ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩’s nursing home coverup, after many months saying he did it “right” suddenly Dr. Fauci says “no comment.” Coward. https://t.co/rIeOOZ0uP6 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 17, 2021

