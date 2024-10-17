Biden Just Paid Off Kelly’s College Loan with Your Money

Biden is using our tax dollars to buy votes right before Election Day. He’s bragging about using our money without our permission to pay off $4.5 billion in college loans.

Kelly took out loans, got a good job with a nice pension, and you and I get to pay for it. We don’t have the education or the job to show for it.

And, as if that isn’t enough, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take credit for stealing your money to buy votes and pay off well-paid public workers’ college loans.

I have nothing against Kelly; she looks like a lovely person and who doesn’t love kindergarten teachers, but I can’t afford to pay for her education.

This is blatantly unconstitutional, and the administration knows it.

To say nothing of how phony this is.

Stealing more taxpayer money? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024

Kamala promises to give away more of your money in her massive wealth redistribution machine.

In her next administration she will carry on. pic.twitter.com/XaeXxR2YUe — . (@allanslimo) October 17, 2024