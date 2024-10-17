The British Are Coming! 100 Brits Coming to Campaign for Kamala

One if by land, two if by sea!
A hundred foreign agents are trying to influence the US election and campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris. The Labour Party in the UK is extremely far left.
They are active UK politicians going to battleground states. Some would see this as an act of war. Is Kamala’s desperate campaign going to propose Xi come next?
These people should be rounded up and imprisoned because what they are planning to do is illegal.
This is pathetic.
Head of Operations at The Labour Party in the UK is openly interfering in the US presidential election.
Sofia Patel says she’s bringing active UK politicians to battleground states in the US.
Is Kamala’s campaign now colluding with foreign countries to cheat in the election? pic.twitter.com/qVxtRIaiXs
NBC NEWS 15
Patel also noted that she plans to arrive in the U.S. two weeks before the election and stay in Washington, D.C., for a few days afterward.
Patel’s profile shows she worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign from October to November 2016. She described having “traveled to the US to campaign for Clinton in the presidential election.”
The Hillary for American Action Committee is involved. This and the Sofia Patel page were deleted, but the Internet cannot be erased.