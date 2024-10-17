The British Are Coming! 100 Brits Coming to Campaign for Kamala

One if by land, two if by sea!

A hundred foreign agents are trying to influence the US election and campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris. The Labour Party in the UK is extremely far left.

They are active UK politicians going to battleground states. Some would see this as an act of war. Is Kamala’s desperate campaign going to propose Xi come next?

These people should be rounded up and imprisoned because what they are planning to do is illegal.

This is pathetic.

Head of Operations at The Labour Party in the UK is openly interfering in the US presidential election. Sofia Patel says she’s bringing active UK politicians to battleground states in the US. Is Kamala’s campaign now colluding with foreign countries to cheat in the election? pic.twitter.com/qVxtRIaiXs — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2024

NBC NEWS 15

Patel also noted that she plans to arrive in the U.S. two weeks before the election and stay in Washington, D.C., for a few days afterward.

Patel’s profile shows she worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign from October to November 2016. She described having “traveled to the US to campaign for Clinton in the presidential election.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reacted to Patel’s post via X, suggesting it was “yet another reason to vote for President Trump.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also weighed in, telling the Labour Party it is breaking Federal Election Commission law. “Foreign nationals are not allowed to be involved in any way in U.S. elections,” Rep. Greene wrote via X. “Please go back to the UK and fix your own mass immigration problems that are ruining your country.” X owner Elon Musk wrote simply, “This is illegal,” in his own post on the matter. NBC 15 News reported that the UK far-left Labour Party has a stake in Harris winning. They also said Harris’s campaign uses much the same language as the Starmer campaign.

The Hillary for American Action Committee is involved. This and the Sofia Patel page were deleted, but the Internet cannot be erased.