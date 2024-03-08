Biden Keeps Screaming At Us During His SOTU

During his State of the Union, Biden screamed off and on, allegedly to show how hale and hearty he is. What a clown world Democrats gave us.

He laughably bragged about inflation when he has all but destroyed the economy. Democrats are making fools of themselves with constant standing ovations and hooting and hollering over every lie and every slurring of the words.

They clapped and chanted, “Four more years.”

Biden claimed the unions built the middle class because he is trying to win back the working men and women he has abandoned for three years.

Biden pretended he supports Israel as he insists the only solution is a two-state solution.

At one point, he threatened the Supreme Court Justices.

Speaker Johnson shakes his head in disgust and Republicans yell “liar” as Joe Biden attacks President Trump. pic.twitter.com/CohRFgXeMe — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

Here he is lying about the 2020 election and J6.

Speaker Johnson looks very uncomfortable as Biden calls out lies about the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/UqGJv7VWcP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2024

The horrible president is pretending he’s not responsible for the border. This is crazy! He went after guns again and said Kamala is in charge of the gun office – does Kamala know? Biden gave a communist speech.

Brandon took us back to segregation and the KKK and didn’t bother to mention he became a senator with the help of the Dixiecrats.

Brandon said America is safer than ever as the Gov. of New York sends military to protect the subways.

He threatened SCOTUS over abortion while struggling to read the teleprompter.

Biden basically threatens the Supreme Court justices to their faces over abortion and struggles to read the teleprompter while doing it.

pic.twitter.com/zMJvgPqbjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2024

He called Laken Riley with Lincoln Riley.

Joe Biden just confused Laken Riley, a college student killed by an illegal immigrant, with USC football coach Lincoln Riley. This just happened. The man’s brain is mush. Incredibly disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/SxYP3k174X — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2024

He’s going to fly with us to Moscow.

BIDEN: “I’m gonna get in trouble for saying this, but anybody wanna get in Air Force One with me and fly to Toronto, Berlin, Moscow… I mean, excuse me…” pic.twitter.com/HfH4mQhp1I — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Biden is a mean, old demagogue with no new ideas and a hellish hatred of his political opponents.

