Biden Knows the Border’s Open and an Emergency After All

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, who has sent thousands of illegal aliens to New York City, was pressured by Joe Biden to not declare a state of emergency over the historic flood of illegal migrants destroying his city.

At least we know Biden is aware that the border is flooded. All we hear from the administration is there’s no border crisis and the border is closed. That’s not true and he knows it.

Can we give that lie up now, or will the media pretend the border is closed?

Biden and his administration tells you the border is closed https://t.co/75n7msgQEH — ⬛️S⬛️A⬛️L⬛️L⬛️Y⬛️ (@Sally718068071) October 15, 2022

The Post reports:

At least three of the El Paso City Council’s eight members have urged Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration in response to the thousands of migrants who’ve filled the city’s shelters and are being housed in local hotels, sources familiar with the matter said.

But Leeser admitted during a private phone conversation last month that he’d been directed otherwise by the Biden administration, one of the officials told The Post.

“He told me the White House asked him not to,” Council member Claudia Rodriguez said.

Last week, about 2,100 border crossers and illegal aliens were arriving every day in El Paso. That’s only El Paso.

Since April, the city has seen more than 62,000 border crossers and illegal aliens apprehended. The figure does not include the gotaways who sneak into the country.

