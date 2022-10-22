Biden Wants More of the Middle-Class Money

Biden’s putting tremendous pressure on the middle class with regulations, inflation, spending, and attempts to collapse the energy sector. He is literally destroying the middle class. So, what is he worried about? He’s worried about middle-class tax cuts. He wants more of our money. Biden thinks you’re money is his money to spend.

At the same time, he wants billions for Ukraine and billions for people who went to college and now want Americans who didn’t go to pay their loans. There is a block on that giveaway. It’s probably unconstitutional.

Biden starts yelling about how Republicans want to extend the middle-class tax cuts passed under President Trump pic.twitter.com/ktF49bKIBz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

‘Dr.’ Jill thinks they’re doing something important and he should run for president again. How is it even possible that Bogeda Jill thinks they are doing something important. They’re destroying the country. At Least he still knows ‘Dr.’ Biden is his wife.

BIDEN: "It's my intention to run again." MSNBC: "Dr. Biden is for it?" BIDEN: *aneurysm* MSNBC: "Mr. President?" BIDEN: "Dr. Biden thinks that uh my wife thinks that uh that I uh that that we're that we're doing something very important."

pic.twitter.com/YQv2r1bZvV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2022

More imbecility:

BIDEN: "Number one, I think that uh, we uh, we began to uh…." pic.twitter.com/tEarMDLWe4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

And off he goes after doing nothing all week.

Joe Biden lands in Delaware for yet another weekend vacation at his beach home. Biden has spent 252 days — 40% — of his presidency on vacation. pic.twitter.com/bxXjLJFZ9S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2022

Related