Biden Laughs As the Administration Works with Mexico to Flood the Border

Joe Biden is enjoying a short stay at his Delaware vacation home as people die, and drugs, sex traffickers, and terrorists pour into the country. And there is a constant stream of military age Chinese Nationals bused in from the Darien Gap. Most of the border is now under operational control of the cartels. All this as Biden mocks us. Asked about the border, he joked. It’s all fun for him.

This is the worst humanitarian crisis at the border in U.S. history. People are dying, and Biden is laughing. What will it take for him to care?https://t.co/7AFMEu55CS — GOP (@GOP) May 15, 2023

This is our border. Biden and his cronies are doing nothing to stop this invasion. They are putting AMERICA last. This looks like something out of the movies invasion of the body snatchers . And they are laughing at us literally #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica… pic.twitter.com/5NL1bqG8OX — Casper Anthony (@NYCASPERFLA) May 15, 2023

THE REALITY OF THE BORDER

According to numerous reports, the U.S. Border Patrol has reportedly partnered with Mexican immigration officials to facilitate the orderly migration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Border agents are communicating with someone on the Mexican side using encrypted messaging platforms. The goal is to control the flow for obvious reasons. This morning, the media reports all falsely claimed the flow of immigrants is down 50%.

The administration also wants to make it seem as if they are coming legally.

Ben Bergquam, the host of Real America’s Voice show Law and Border, has been investigating the cause and effects of the massive human migration into the United States. It is intentional, and it is meant to destroy the United States. They are making way for a Marxist rule.

“It’s all a lie! They’re not stopping illegal immigration. They’re just changing the definition!” Bergquam reported, reposting a tweet by reporter Todd Bensman, with more details on the situation:

It’s all a lie! Listen to what I just found out from a CBP buddy of mine! I had to say it twice because it’s so infuriating! #Title42 #BidenBorderInvasion from El Paso, TX “Law & Border” only on Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice @Saorsa1776 https://t.co/yoCoQPCRgV… pic.twitter.com/LQIoWQ4U3D — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) May 13, 2023

They are getting release papers.

Alien Release Papers today in El Paso, Texas pic.twitter.com/LeM1URwJQN — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 15, 2023

THE CONTROLLED INVASION TO FOOL AMERICANS

The U.S. officials have set up the “controlled-flow” system. This keesp Border Patrol processing centers from being overwhelmed, Mexican law enforcement told the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). It also looks much better.

Abbott’s office said the coordination between DHS and Mexican law enforcement lays out a “welcome mat” for illegal immigrants.

“President Biden is actively undermining his own Border Patrol and refusing to allow them to act as law enforcement to secure our border,” Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris told The Daily Wire in a statement.

“While Texas is taking unprecedented action to respond to this crisis, President Biden is laying out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants by embracing even more open border policies like these and facilitating this record-level of illegal immigration rather than deterring and repelling.”

On Wednesday, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz authorized the mass parole of migrants in sectors overrun with migrants attempting to apply for asylum. Parolees are released into the U.S. interior without a court date or tracking device. They are directed to report on their own recognizance to an immigration official in the weeks after their release.

Looks like a looong Mexican standoff between Texas and the Biden DHS, which has been orchestrating immigrant swims in for two weeks now, according to exclusive @CIS_org reporting pic.twitter.com/yEDlNfj3jc — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 11, 2023

Biden’s administration is working with coyotes. They’re taking this country down.

JESSE WATTERS – TODD BENSMAN | CENTER FOR IMMIGRATION STUDIES EYEWITNESS: BIDEN IS WORKING WITH COYOTES – MIGRANTS PILE UP ALONG BORDER pic.twitter.com/WDAjlDdIGJ — Stalin 🇺🇸 (@StalinCruz) May 12, 2023

