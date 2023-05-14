“It’s All a Lie!” Border Security at 10% & Mayorkas Pretends the Hordes Are Legal Crossers

US officials admit to losing operational border control as security presence dwindles to 10%. Drug cartels are moving in to take full control.

10% Security and the Big Lie

Ben Bergquam, the host of Real America’s Voice show Law and Border, has been investigating the cause and effects of the massive human migration into the United States. It is intentional, and it is meant to destroy the United States. They are making way for Marxist rule.

I have posted this before, but it deserves another statement. A CBP agent said they are forced to make it look like the illegals are coming in legally. The Border Patrol, coordinating with someone on the other side of the border, picks the illegals up and brings them in to process as if they are coming in legally. This is treason.

“It’s all a lie! They’re not stopping illegal immigration. They’re just changing the definition!” Bergquam reported, reposting a tweet by reporter Todd Bensman, with more details on the situation:

Terrorists are coming in, and it only took 19 of them to cause 9/11.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted: Per multiple CBP sources, Border Patrol agents in San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed illegally w/ group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA on Wednesday. I’m told FBI confirmed the match, & is leading investigation.

Does anyone truly believe we are getting the world’s best with communists like Obrador helping us out?

Watch:

The border is wild, and there is 10% security at most.

This clip is only one office in one entry point. The entire border is an entry point today; most of it is unsecured – 10% is probably more than we actually have.

The censorship is extreme. It’s almost impossible to get an audience when you post these types of videos.

Mayorkas needs to be impeached immediately. He’s a liar and a traitor. He wants blacks and whites at each other’s throats. It’s a great distraction.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

Border Security is Zero Percent.

0
Reply
