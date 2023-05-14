“It’s All a Lie!” Border Security at 10% & Mayorkas Pretends the Hordes Are Legal Crossers

US officials admit to losing operational border control as security presence dwindles to 10%. Drug cartels are moving in to take full control.

10% Security and the Big Lie

Ben Bergquam, the host of Real America’s Voice show Law and Border, has been investigating the cause and effects of the massive human migration into the United States. It is intentional, and it is meant to destroy the United States. They are making way for Marxist rule.

I have posted this before, but it deserves another statement. A CBP agent said they are forced to make it look like the illegals are coming in legally. The Border Patrol, coordinating with someone on the other side of the border, picks the illegals up and brings them in to process as if they are coming in legally. This is treason.

“It’s all a lie! They’re not stopping illegal immigration. They’re just changing the definition!” Bergquam reported, reposting a tweet by reporter Todd Bensman, with more details on the situation:

It’s all a lie! Listen to what I just found out from a CBP buddy of mine! I had to say it twice because it’s so infuriating! #Title42 #BidenBorderInvasion from El Paso, TX “Law & Border” only on Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice @Saorsa1776 https://t.co/yoCoQPCRgV… pic.twitter.com/LQIoWQ4U3D — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) May 13, 2023

Terrorists are coming in, and it only took 19 of them to cause 9/11.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted: Per multiple CBP sources, Border Patrol agents in San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed illegally w/ group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA on Wednesday. I’m told FBI confirmed the match, & is leading investigation.

Does anyone truly believe we are getting the world’s best with communists like Obrador helping us out?

Watch:

The border is wild, and there is 10% security at most.



This clip is only one office in one entry point. The entire border is an entry point today; most of it is unsecured – 10% is probably more than we actually have.

NEW: Video courtesy of TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales office shows significant overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso, TX on Friday. He says they have a max capacity of around 1,000, but there were 6,000 that day. This room capacity 120, but had 750 pic.twitter.com/4cdULVXXTO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

The censorship is extreme. It’s almost impossible to get an audience when you post these types of videos.

US – Border invasion! Censorship by governments including the US. Citizens and press are banned from taking images or video of the thousands of migrants pouring into the country. They don’t want you to know. Because if you did, you would rise 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z9gEOlY9jc — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 14, 2023

Mayorkas needs to be impeached immediately. He’s a liar and a traitor. He wants blacks and whites at each other’s throats. It’s a great distraction.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he agrees with Biden that “white supremacy” is the “greatest threat” of terrorism to the United States pic.twitter.com/JcXY4zIZAP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2023

