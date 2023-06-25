MTG’s Troubling Experience

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a deeply troubling experience last night, and it should be a warning to anyone with a smart TV.

“Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself, and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” MTG posted on Twitter.

“Just for the record: I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else,” she wrote.

“Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government, and I’m not willing to be quiet about it or willing to go along with it,” she wrote.

Greene tweeted a link to a report showing a hidden privacy danger in “smart” TVs connected to the internet.

Smart TVs can turn themselves on and off if the timer is set or if there is a tech problem. Perhaps the settings changed. It can be harmless.

However, they can be hacked and a high-profile person like MTG could be a target.

A bad actor can take control of your television by changing channels, adjusting volume levels, and even showing inappropriate content to children. At worst, they can turn on your TV’s camera and microphone to spy on you and listen to your conversations. They could even use that access to find a backdoor into your router and hack your connected smart home.

Sharyl Atkisson had hacking experiences on her computer, and an expert traced them to the government.

Newsweek ripped into MTG as a conspiracy theorist, but this is a real possibility, not a conspiracy theory.

Also, reporter Ian Miles Cheong says, “Smart TVs are exposed to a lot of security vulnerabilities. If yours has a built-in microphone, you should disable the functionality.”

Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV. Just for the record: I’m very happy.

I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 25, 2023

Then there is the iPhone. It has a secret internal map. It’s used to help autogenerate directions home or find your parked car. If you don’t like it, you can turn it off.

Open settings. Go to privacy & security, then select location services. Scroll down to System Services. Scroll until you get to Significant Locations and tap. After putting in your password or using Face ID, to look at it. To eliminate it, in Significant Locations, to the left, disable the setting.

We haven’t even begun with AI yet.

Related