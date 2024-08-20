Biden Leaves As He Came In: With Lies, Hate & Divisiveness

Joe Biden raged at one point during his farewell address last night. He claimed democracy prevails, has delivered, and must be preserved after the Democrat Party bosses nominated a woman who never won a vote for the position.

Chants of “We Love Joe” broke out.

President Joe Biden started screaming in rage during the DNC speech and smeared Donald Trump once again with the Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People’ lie that has been repeatedly debunked, even by some of the legacy media, including CNN and Snopes.

He does it to spread hate and division.

He falsely tied President Trump to neo-Nazis and white supremacists, whom Mr. Trump condemned numerous times.

THE RAGING

“We’re in a battle for the very soul of America. I ran for president in 2020 because of what I saw in Charlottesville in August of 2017,” Biden said.

He started his moments of rage with two lies. Charlottesville was not as he described it, and he said he wanted to run before the event.

“Extremists coming out of the woods,” he screamed, “carrying torches, their veins bulging from their necks, carrying Nazi swastikas and chanting the same exact anti-Semitic bile that was heard in Germany in the early thirties.

“Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the Ku Klux Klan, so emboldened by a president then in the White House that they saw as an ally. They didn’t even bother to wear their hoods.”

There was one small group with swastikas.

“Hate was on the march in America. Old ghosts in new garments stirring up the oldest divisions, stoking the oldest fears, giving oxygen to the oldest forces that they long sought to tear apart America.”

“Donald Trump said, and I quote, there are very fine people on both sides. My God, that’s what he said. That is what he said and what he meant.”

“That’s when I realized I had to listen to the admonition of my dead son. I could not stay on the sidelines.

He loves to bring up his dead son and use him for political purposes.

“So I ran because I had no intention of running again. I just lost part of my soul. And I ran with a deep conviction. In America I know and believe, and in America where honesty, dignity, decency, still matter.”

HE ENDS AS HE BEGAN

So, there goes Joe, dark, dishonest, divisive, and hateful, leaving as he came in. If you read the New York Times, you will hear something quite different about how Biden left. They refuse to tell the truth. I began my morning listening to Biden praising himself, including Harris, for his successes of allegedly breaking Big Pharma. The Times quoted him claiming his legacy is, “America, America, I gave my best to you.” He took the line from “American Anthem” instead of coming up with his own thought.

Biden gave his all as a political hack for fifty years, trading on hate and deceit.

Watch:

THE TRUTH ABOUT CHARLOTTESVILLE

Trump actually said, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally…”

The “very fine people” Trump was referring to are the innocent peaceful protesters who didn’t want to see the statue removed.

Watch the clip:

It hurt Biden to start his campaign on a lie. pic.twitter.com/jNOYri6db2 — Steph (@ChristianForAZ) April 26, 2019

BIDEN LAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN ON THE CHARLOTTESVILLE LIE

What they will never mention is the communist/anarchist Antifa and Black Lives Matter caused many of the problems on that day. They won’t even mention that they are communists and anarchists.

From beginning to end, this is who Biden is.

HERE IS MORE FROM HIS SPEECH

He spread most of the Democrat hoaxes in one speech. Democrats handling him know they’re lying.

Biden repeated debunked hoax after debunked hoax: -very fine people

-suckers and losers

-bloodbath

-project 2025 Joe’s speech, and the convention as a whole, was nothing but shameless lie after shameless lie. All they have is gaslighting and hateful anti-Trump rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/yTQrKcgUbC — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 20, 2024