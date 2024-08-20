CHAPTER 31: Marxism, Gnosticism, and Transgenderism

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

If “liberation is a destructive lie,” as James Lindsay stated at the end of Chapter 30, what is the truth? Lindsay offers an incisive analysis in this summary of The New Discourses Podcast, Ep. 61, The Gnostic Temptation:[i]

Why are Gnostic cults so tempting? Why do people get sucked into them? It’s not because Gnostics go around telling people they’re wrong. It’s because they go around telling people they’re limited. Your beliefs, maybe in science, spirituality, Christianity, politics, or whatever, aren’t wrong; they’re low-level. The Gnostics hold themselves out as people who know more about whatever you’re into than you do, and they explain their superiority as being “liberated” from the limitations “THEY” (your teachers, pastors, etc.) are placing upon your knowledge. They don’t want you to know these secrets, but we do. That’s the Gnostic temptation.

So, “liberation” is presented as transcending one’s mortal limitations, including one’s own physical body. Understanding the gnostic roots of transgenderism is essential for understanding Marxist political exploitation and its implications for the modern trans movements. One of Gnosticism’s core beliefs is its dualistic worldview. Adam Drakos’s January 17, 2022, article on Thinking West, “The Gnostic Roots of the Trans Movement,”[ii] explains the importance of understanding this duality:

Gnostics viewed the physical world as inherently flawed or even evil and claimed that the material universe was created by a lesser divinity known as the demiurge. During creation, bits of divinity were mixed in along with tainted material, and Christ undertook the mission to re-order this chaos. Therefore, the spirit of the supreme God entered into the shell of a man’s body to remedy the situation and help believers reach gnosis—the revelation of man’s true divine nature. In the gnostic view, what defines personhood is not the union of spirit and body (the traditional Christian view), but a divine spirit which merely occupies a physical body….

Transgender ideology stems from the dualist philosophy of the Gnostics. In transgenderism, a person’s feelings and beliefs about their identity reveal their “true” self, while the physical reality of their genitals or hormones can be false. If a person believes themselves to be a female despite having male reproductive organs, the will wins out, not the material reality. Whether the adherents understand or not, they are promoting a dualist interpretation of the cosmos. There is the spiritual “real” (divine) world of the mind which cannot be wrong, and then there is the physical (fallen) world of material, which can be mistaken if it conflicts with the reality created in the mind.

Like its gnostic roots, transgender ideology is in direct opposition to Christian beliefs, which firmly state that mankind was created by God as a union between spirit and body. Though subordinate to the spirit, the body is intrinsic to a person’s identity, hence the importance of the “resurrection of the body” referenced in the Apostle’s Creed. The Creed affirms the goodness of God’s physical creation and rejects the idea that salvation is gnosis or any other merely esoteric transformation or enlightenment.

The notable New Testament theologian N. T. Wright voices a similar observation:

The confusion about gender identity is a modern, and now internet-fueled, form of the ancient philosophy of Gnosticism. The Gnostic, one who “knows”, has discovered the secret of “who I really am”, behind the deceptive outward appearance…. This involves denying the goodness, or even the ultimate reality, of the natural world. (London Times)

Denying biological reality is a central tenet of trans movements and, like transgenderism, denying reality has a political purpose. Drakos continues:

Like transgenderism, much of transhumanist thought is rooted in Gnosticism. Although there are various strains of transhumanist thought, many adherents seek to augment or transcend natural human evolution. Transhumanists believe that our future as a species is dependent on furthering our evolutionary process through the aid of modern science or technology. One common though far-fetched belief is that one day we will be able to upload human consciousness into a computer, freeing humans from the bonds of physicality and allowing people to process information faster and have unlimited access to the “cloud” of information.

In this scenario “consciousness” can be viewed as synonymous with the “divine spirit” central to Gnosticism. Transhumanists assume that only consciousness is fundamental to a person’s identity, and that the body is merely a receptacle to house consciousness. Once consciousness is uploaded into a machine, the person will now be in the machine. This of course suffers from the same fallacy as transgender ideology and Gnosticism: that our bodies are unimportant to our identity and only the spirit/consciousness is of ultimate value.

Transhumanism is no longer a “far-fetched” belief; it is a central feature of globalism’s megalomaniacal campaign for world domination. The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its members are unapologetic in their gnostic beliefs and elitist plans for one-world governance in their planetary managerial Unistate.

If transhumanism is the aspiration of life in globalism’s Unistate, how will Americans be persuaded to accept it? First, we must remember that globalism’s War on America is a war of attrition. The older generation of patriotic seniors is dying. Their children’s generation of indoctrinated millennials is transitional. It is the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that are the ultimate target of the globalist predators. Let’s review their strategy.

The Marxist Cultural Revolution in America is the philosophical battle between objective reality (facts) and subjective reality (feelings) discussed in Chapter 1. From a tactical point of view, educational brainwashing is begun as early as possible, because the younger the child, the less the necessity for reeducation.

Our constitutional republic is rooted in the Western philosophy of realism, the view that there is a reality independent of any beliefs or perceptions. Anti-realism is the belief that reality is a matter of perception, that reality exists only in the mind. It is the philosophical foundation for Marxist critical pedagogy, which uses the Hegelian dialectical process to reject objective reality and embrace subjective reality.

Bertrand Russell’s infamous quote about weaponizing education to make children believe that snow is black is being implemented in American schools across the country today. It is a weapon of mass cultural destruction, an assault on reality—the final frontier.

When children believe that snow is black, they have rejected objective reality, embraced subjective reality, and are now successfully brainwashed. They are primed for gnostic perceptions of reality that include the vision that the only way to achieve true freedom is to escape from the human body. The gnostic roots of transgenderism are evident in the dualism of the transgender narrative: people’s “feelings” about their identity reveal their “true” self. The physical reality—chromosomes, genitalia, and hormones—is a “false” self.

Dr. Miriam Grossman is a 21st-century maverick in child psychiatry, attempting to help children cope with the dangerous ideas they are being indoctrinated with. Her extraordinary book, Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,[iii] was released in July 2023. It is an unflinching look at the madness of the trans movement and the politicization of medicine. Her thesis is straightforward and unapologetic:

The beliefs that male and female are human inventions; that the sex of a newborn is arbitrarily “assigned”; and that as a result the child requires “affirmation” through medical interventions—these ideas are divorced from reality and therefore hazardous, especially to children. The core belief—that biology can and should be denied—is a repudiation of reality and a mockery of what hard science teaches about being male and female.

Dr. Grossman speaks with passion and disgust about the horrific effects of the trans movement, and helps parents hold on to objective reality in order to protect their children’s developing ability to reality-test and oppose trans educational indoctrination:

My profession captured. My colleagues spineless. Educators corrupted. Children sacrificed. Families destroyed. Civilization dismantled. Fighting Gender Ideology for Over a Decade. No child is born in the wrong body, their bodies are just fine; it’s their emotional lives that need healing.

Paul McHugh, MD, Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Chapter 27), endorses Dr. Grossman’s book on her website. “You’ve become a household name here at Hopkins psychiatry as the best contemporary example of a good doctor who notices what is happening around her and to her patients and strives to do something about it.”

Johns Hopkins University was the first medical facility in the United States to perform sex reassignment surgeries. Dr. McHugh, with colleague statistician Dr. Lawrence Mayer, conducted a study examining the “born this way” claims of the Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual/Transgender (LGBT) community. The 2016 report, “Sexuality and Gender: Findings from the Biological, Psychological, and Social Sciences,”[iv] is discussed in an article by Louis DeBroux published in The Patriot Post on August 25, 2016, “‘Born This Way’? New Study Debunks LGBT Claims“:[v]

Among the political Left, it is an accepted fact (“settled science,” you might say) that homosexuals and transgendered people are “born that way”, that their sexual attractions or gender identities are not the product of choice, but a matter of genetics. A new report, instantly controversial, torpedoes that understanding of homosexuality and gender dysphoria (the medical term for transgenderism).

The report, entitled “Sexuality and Gender: Findings from the Biological, Psychological, and Social Sciences,“ is co-authored by two of the most well respected experts on mental health and human sexuality; Dr. Paul McHugh, described as “arguably the most important American psychiatrist of the last half century”, is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and served for 25 years as Psychiatrist-in-Chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital; and Dr. Lawrence Mayer, Psychiatry Department scholar-in-residence at Johns Hopkins University, is a professor of statistics and biostatistics at Arizona State University.

While, not surprisingly, many on the Left and in the LGBT “community” immediately raged against the report as anti-LGBT, it should be noted that Johns Hopkins University was the first medical facility in the U.S. to perform sex reassignment surgery, and did so for a period spanning decades until a growing body of peer-reviewed studies, including an analysis of how Hopkins’ own transgendered patients fared over time, led the hospital to end those types of surgeries. Furthermore, McHugh is no far right-wing ideologue or Bible-thumper, he is a self-described “politically liberal” Democrat.

Yet it was his long-term experience with patients who suffer from gender dysphoria that led him to his conclusions, summarized in a report which analyzed more than 200 peer reviewed studies. McHugh and Mayer are also very up front about what the science does and does not show, and freely admit the gaps in the available research, which they argue underscores the need for more research before establishing medical standards, public policy guidelines, and laws, based on “settled science” which is not at all settled….

One of the most shocking findings in the report is that not only do people who suffer from gender dysphoria experience far higher rates of social pathologies (depression, substance abuse, suicide) than the general population, but sex reassignment surgery does not offer the relief that those on the Left claim. One study finds that “compared to [the general population], sex-reassigned individuals were about five times more likely to attempt suicide and about 19 times more likely to die by suicide.” The study finds a staggering 41% of transgendered individuals will attempt suicide in their lifetime.

The duo investigated the underlying causes of these tragic statistics, and found that while “stressors like stigma and prejudice account for much of the additional suffering observed in these subpopulations… [this theory] does not seem to offer a complete explanation for the disparities in the outcomes.” Even in social environments where transgendered people are accepted, they still suffer from above-normal rates of these social pathologies.McHugh and Mayer encourage additional research be done to study the correlation between childhood sexual abuse and sexual orientation (studies have shown non-heterosexuals to be 2–3X more likely to have experienced childhood sexual abuse as compared to heterosexuals)….

The authors declare they are “…disturbed and alarmed by the severity and irreversibility of some interventions being publicly discussed and employed for children…. We are concerned by the increasing tendency toward encouraging children with gender identity issues to transition to their preferred gender through medical and then surgical procedures,” noting “There is little scientific evidence for the therapeutic value of interventions that delay puberty or modify the secondary sex characteristics of adolescents.”

The Obama administration has used (and abused) its vast power to dismiss the concerns of parents, policymakers, and medical professionals in implementing policy in the furtherance of its ideological goal—forced social acceptance of gender dysphoria as normal, all under the guise of medical science.

Part of that effort was Obama’s announcement earlier this year [2016] that schools receiving federal funding were prohibited from requiring students to use the restroom and shower facilities of their birth sex, while threatening a loss of funding for any school that didn’t comply with his imperial decree. Essentially, this meant boys who think they are girls would get to shower with female classmates.

Transgenderism is a return to the religion of Gnosticism, in its latest iteration as 21st-century Wokeism. Marxist Critical Theory is a political movement being practiced as a religion in the United States, brainwashing America’s children and violating America’s constitutional separation of church and state with critical pedagogy and radical gender ideology.

For readers who still doubt the political underbelly of the trans movement, its weaponized sexuality for social change, and its intersection with Woke Marxism, Christopher F. Rufo’s, February 13, 2024, article “The Business of Transgenderism“[vi] offers stunning confirmation:

In the late 1980s, a group of academics, including Judith Butler, Gayle Rubin, Sandy Stone, and Susan Stryker, established the disciplines of “queer theory” and “transgender studies.” These academics believed gender to be a “social construct” used to oppress racial and sexual minorities, and they denounced the traditional categories of man and woman as a false binary that was conceived to support the system of “heteronormativity”—i.e., the white, male, heterosexual power structure. This system, they argued, had to be ruthlessly deconstructed. And the best way to achieve this, they argued further, was to promote transgenderism. If men can become women, and women men, they believed, the natural structure of Creation could be toppled.

Susan Stryker, a male-to-female transgender professor currently at the University of Arizona, revealed the general thrust and tone of transgender ideology in his Kessler Award Lecture at the City University of New York in 2008, describing his work as “a secular sermon that unabashedly advocates embracing a disruptive and refigurative genderqueer or transgender power as a spiritual resource for social and environmental transformation.” In Stryker’s best-known essay, “My Words to Victor Frankenstein above the Village of Chamounix: Performing Transgender Rage,” he contends that the “transsexual body” is a “technological construction” that represents a war against Western society. “I am a transsexual, and therefore I am a monster,” Stryker writes. And this monster, he continues, is destined to channel its “rage and revenge” against the “naturalized heterosexual order”; against “‘traditional family values'”; and against the “hegemonic oppression” of nature itself.

It is clear from this and from other transgender scholarship that the transgender movement is inherently political. Its reconstruction of personal identity is meant to advance a collective political reconstruction or transformation. Some trans activists even view their movement as the future of Marxism. In a collection of essays titled Transgender Marxism, activist writer Rosa Lee argues that trans people can serve as the new vanguard of the proletariat, promising to abolish heteronormativity in the same way that orthodox Marxism promised to abolish capitalism.

“In a different era,” Lee writes,

Marxists spoke of the construction of a “new socialist man” as a crucial task in the broader process of socialist construction. Today, in a time of both rising fascism and an emergent socialist movement, our challenge is transsexualising our Marxism. We should think [of] the project of transition to communism in our time—communisation—as including the transition to new communist selves, new ways of being and relating to one another.

This is the great project of the transgender movement: to abolish the distinctions of man and woman, to transcend the limitations established by God and nature, and to connect the personal struggle of trans individuals to the political struggle to transform society in a radical way.

The United States of America, the greatest experiment in individual freedom the world has ever known, is being stripped of its unique insistence upon separation of church and state. If Marxist culture warriors succeed, religion and politics will once again merge and award totalitarian social control to the leadership. This time, the award will go to globalist sociopaths and megalomaniacs who control the science and technology to depopulate the earth, and who dream of moving humanity to asexual transhumanism and immortality in their planetary Unistate.

Transgenderism is the stepping-stone to transhumanism, the deceitful political purpose of the transgender movement. The movement’s mutilated, sterile, psychologically devastated victims are collateral damage of globalism’s ultimate war on humanity.

