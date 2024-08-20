Harley Davidson Cancels Its Marxist-Based DEI Practices

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson since 2020, has been vocal in his commitment to sustainability and DEI, the Marxist ideologies destroying the USA.

Zeitz is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, a commitment by over 2,500 CEOs to champion DEI conversations and policies, including implementing unconscious bias training and engaging the boardroom on DEI strategy.

Social media influencer and filmmaker Robby Starbuck has called for Harley-Davidson customers and fans to boycott the $6-billion-a-year firm until the policies are revoked and Zeitz is replaced.

“Do Harley riders want the money they spend at Harley to be used later by corporate to push an ideology that’s diametrically opposed to their own values?” he wrote in a post on X.

In a post earlier this month, Starbuck accurately accused CEO Zeitz in a nearly 10-minute-long video of having a “total commitment” to DEI policies.

That includes funding a recent Pride event in Pennsylvania, which included face-painting and balloon twisting for youngsters and a “rage room” where adults could “let off steam,” he said.

The bike-maker has also partnered with political groups that push hard-left ideas, including the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, United Way and the Human Rights Campaign, he says.

HARLEY RELENTS – WE THINK

Harley-Davidson is now rolling back the DEI policies, which are Marxist through and through.

The company, known for its macho and rebellious image, faced backlash after campaigners exposed its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and urged riders to steer clear of the American icon until they dump the Marxism.

Robby Starbuck cited CEO Jochen Zeitz’s support for hardline policies on trans care for kids, critical race theory, climate change, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

In a statement released on Monday, the company said they had renounced DEI and other initiatives that had caused bikers to abandon the legendary brand.

The company said it was saddened by the negativity on social media, which, according to it, was “designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community.”

Actually, Zeitz is trying to divide the community. Harley is macho and American, two things Marxists hate.

They added: “We have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today.”

“We do not have hiring quotas, and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals.”

They will look at their sponsorships.

The company said they would be reviewing all their sponsorships and outside organizations they affiliate.

It also suggests that the company would drop some sponsorships, which could include LGBTQ+ Pride festivals.

They said the brand would be moving forward, working exclusively on growing the sport of motorcycling.

In addition, they said they would also be ending their relationship with the Human Rights Campaign, a well-known LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

The statement added: “We remain committed to listening to all members of our community.”

Jesse Clay, a former US Navy Seal and longtime Harley rider from Colorado, welcomed the move.

He told Fox News: “I think it’s great. But they never should have changed in the first place. Let’s see what actually happens.”

Starbuck welcomed the move also on his X page, writing: “Another win for our movement. I couldn’t do this without all of you.”