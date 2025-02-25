BIden Let Hundreds Have Open Access to Americans’ IRS Data

Senate Democrats are beside themselves because one Department of Government Efficiency aide will gain access to an IRS system to determine where the country can save money and cut waste, fraud, and abuse.

Yet they completely ignored the fact that the Biden administration authorized 53 researchers, student volunteers, and hundreds of additional individuals to access most IRS data, according to an inspector general report detailed in 2024. You would think they’d remember it.

Democrats are flailing over Musk & DOGE gaining access to IRS data. But in 2023, Joe Biden gave 53 unpaid researchers & student volunteers access to the SAME SYSTEM & they said NOTHING. Democrats have no problem with waste, fraud, & abuse as long as their ideology is promoted. pic.twitter.com/MLzfYimmnz — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 25, 2025

You can read the report yourself here. I believe Breitbart found it first.

