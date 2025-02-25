BIden Let Hundreds Have Open Access to Americans’ IRS Data

By
M Dowling
-
2
16

Senate Democrats are beside themselves because one Department of Government Efficiency aide will gain access to an IRS system to determine where the country can save money and cut waste, fraud, and abuse.

Yet they completely ignored the fact that the Biden administration authorized 53 researchers, student volunteers, and hundreds of additional individuals to access most IRS data, according to an inspector general report detailed in 2024. You would think they’d remember it.

You can read the report yourself here. I believe Breitbart found it first.


