AP Blatantly Lies About 21 DOGEs Resigning!

Elon Musk clarified the fake AP ‘News’ Report that 21 DOGE employees resigned because they won’t violate their oath to the American people.

Elon Musk responded on X. “More fake news from Associated Propaganda. These were Dem political holdovers who refused to return to the office. They would have been fired had they not resigned.”

This Is the AP Misinformation

More than 20 civil service employees reportedly resigned on Tuesday from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to an AP report, in a joint resignation letter, the 21 departing staff members, whose roles included engineers, data scientists, and product managers, stated that they could no longer serve under the current administration without violating their oath to the

American people and the Constitution.

“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath across presidential administrations,” the letter, obtained by the Associated Press, read. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email