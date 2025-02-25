Maddow on Joy: “I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her. “

Rachel Maddow is distraught over the very racist and mean Joy Reid being fired. Of course, Maddow blames racism, not the fact that she is the most inaccurate and nastiest person on air, although The View ladies can give her a run for her money.

Joy Reid’s segment is being replaced by Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez.

Also very upset is Keith Olbermann, who also blames the network for being racist.

It is such a confused, brutal, racist purge at MSNBC it’s like they’re being run by Elon Musk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 24, 2025

The Maddow Diatribe

“An even bigger programming change is at 7 pm Eastern,” Maddow said, “where Joy Reid’s show Readout ended tonight, and Joy is not taking a different job in the network. She is leaving the network altogether.

“And that is very, very, very hard to take. I am 51 years old. I have been gainfully employed since I was 12. And I have had so many different kinds of jobs, you wouldn’t believe me if I told you, but in all of the jobs I have had in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her; I have learned so much from her;I have so much more to learn from her. I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door.

“It is not my call, and I understand that, but that’s what I think I will tell you. It is also unnerving to see that on a network where we’ve got two, count them, two nonwhite hosts in prime time, both of our nonwhite hosts in prime time are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend, and that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces now that feels indefensible, and I do not defend it,” Maddow concluded.

The obvious and moral thing for @maddow to do here is to go to MSNBC brass and demand that she be replaced by a POC. https://t.co/Di28eq60V0 https://t.co/hJTaIGkMCf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 25, 2025

What they need to do is fire more white people like the other Joy, Mika, and Joe.

Reid’s numbers were a little over 500,000 and were hurting the network. It wasn’t worth her $3 million salary.

Joy Reid wept as she broke her silence after being fired from MSBNC, expressing her ‘anger and rage’ over her ousting. Poor thing, maybe you shouldn’t have been such a race baiting POS.

Americans are tired of that nonsense. Reap the Whirlwind as they say! pic.twitter.com/U9Dn3uHDPq — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) February 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email