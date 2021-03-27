Biden lies stupidly about banning food and water on voting lines









The Hill and Joe Biden blatantly lied about one small section of the new Georgia voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R). The Hill called the issue “notable” as they lied but the lied was the only thing that was notable. The article falsely claimed the law would make it illegal for people to provide food or water to voters as they wait in lines to cast their ballots.

The article states, …It compares food and drink to gifts that might be given to a voter.

It didn’t stop there. It quoted Joe Biden spouting the same lie:

“If you want any indication that it has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency, they passed a law saying you can’t provide water to people standing in line while they’re waiting to vote?” Biden told reporters later, singling out that provision.

“You don’t need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting. You can’t provide water for people about to vote. Give me a break,” he said.

The Article Then Completely Contradicts Their Own Lie:

The law, SB 202, states that “[n]o person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector … on any day in which ballots are being cast.”

The law states that poll workers under the law could still bring water from a fountain, or bottles of water, to people in line. [Emboldened by me]

So, they can have food and drink, just not one labeled ‘courtesy of Joe Biden,’ or something of the sort. It is the law in just about every state to ban anyone but election officials from approaching a voter waiting in line.

What liars. They took a no-never-mind and made it into a scandal of sorts. Even if this were true, which it’s not, why can’t voters bring their own water? Are people that dependent now?

Watch:

Joe Biden reacts to Republican law in Georgia to tighten voting rules pic.twitter.com/uPAOid6Sh7 — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) March 27, 2021

Related