Hard evidence of ballot fraud in Missoula









The Crime Prevention Research Center under Dr. John Lott put out a major report that they have been working on for weeks. It shows hard evidence of large-scale mail-in ballot fraud.

Dr. Lott recommends that you read the long report that they put together. Missoula, Montana might not be where you think of mail-in vote fraud, but it is the only fairly complete audit of mail-in votes in the November election. It found at least 7% of the votes were fraudulent.

Dr. Lott talked about the findings to Sean Hannity and the Michigan Talk Network.

Listen, it starts at about 46:00:

Their work also got a very brief mention on the Rush Limbaugh show. There is a chance that this coming week will see a lot more news coverage of this work.

