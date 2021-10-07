Biden: look beyond mass firings to how great mandates are economically

















Joe Biden spoke at the Clayco Construction site in Elk Grove Village in Chicago today after taking a tour of the facility. (Four video clips). Biden seemed confused about where he was but corrected himself oddly.

He made his usual linguistic flubs: “The Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania, I’m from Pennsylvania,” Biden said, pointing to himself. Then he said he was “The Illinois president.”

Good, they can have him.

He is obviously happy about firing thousands of people, although he’s just reading the message off a teleprompter and might not know what he’s saying.

“When you see headlines and reports of mass firings and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story,” Biden said heartlessly.

He rattled off quotes from suck-ups claiming mandates are the “most powerful economic stimulus” ever.

Pres. Biden on COVID-19 vaccine mandates: “These requirements work…More people are getting vaccinated, more lives are being saved.” https://t.co/mXpuEhLyiE pic.twitter.com/K5tqD9wedd — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2021

Powerful story, powerfully told pic.twitter.com/4MqpX91Lh0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2021

Biden: Vax mandates are the most powerful economic stimulus in history pic.twitter.com/9aD2V4QLV1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2021

Biden mixes up “television” and “telephone” pic.twitter.com/M2snR6xAvJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2021

He’s lost it. Joe Biden in Illinois: “The Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania *gestures to himself* Pennsylvania, the Illinois president” pic.twitter.com/1AiBrGnBy8 — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 7, 2021

Related















