Here are some of the Bernie goodies in the $3.5 trillion Democrat giveaway

















In rejecting the socialist $3.5 trillion Bernie plan, Senator Manchin said, “I don’t believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society. “think we should still be a compassionate, rewarding society.”

That has Red Diaper Baby Bernie Sanders very angry. He is incredibly generous with the tax money we don’t even have. He wants everyone to have “full human rights,” except for the people who have to pay the freight for parasites.

Bernie is an economic illiterate and this will send inflation off the charts. Everything here is not needed. But don’t worry, it won’t cost a thing.

The shortlist of freebies from The Washington Times:

$108 billion to pay for at least two free years of community college for all students, regardless of citizenship status. [Illegal aliens get just about every ‘freebie’ here]

$450 billion to fund a universal pre-kindergarten program for children between the ages of three and four.

$225 billion over the next decade to pay for 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave annually.

$5 million in annual grants to the Small Business Administration for helping “felons transition into entrepreneurs.”

$1 billion to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

$3 billion for a campaign to increase “tree equity” across the U.S., in hopes of further curbing greenhouse gas emissions. [We already have a huge backlog of tree planting.]

$80 billion for Pell Grants.

‘Free’ childcare because “it’s no good to have roads and bridges if people don’t have child care to be able to get to work,” said leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Expand healthcare Medicare, family, and medical leave. They’re moving to Medicare for All.

Expand hearing, dental, vision for seniors because the rich will pay for it all.

$400 billion for home care for the elderly. Bernie says the elderly are “toothless” and don’t have “eyeglasses.”

Phase-out fossil fuels from electricity production by 2035 to line up with the Paris Climate Accord [no one else is in line with it].

$198 billion on tax credits for electric utilities and wind and solar [no one wants.]

$7.5 billion for the federal government to switch to an all-electric fleet.

$7 billion is prioritized for the U.S. Postal Service to transition its mail delivery vehicles to electric. [Because we can never waste enough money on the post office]

Roughly $3.5 billion for a civilian climate corps to do Green New Deal projects like planting trees and capping oil wells. They will get $15 an hour.

$79 billion to hire a lot of IRS workers to hound people to pay the 40 new taxes – the largest tax hikes in history and the middle class will pay. Banks will watch bank transactions as low as $600.

Billions to buy off journalists. We will give a tax break up to $50,000 per year for journalists at newspapers and media outlets with less than 750 employees.

There is more. This is your sneak preview.

