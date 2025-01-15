Biden Loots the Treasury, Every Cent for Dem Donors & Ukraine

Joe Biden and his handlers, which undoubtedly includes Barack Obama, are looting the Treasury. This is what dictators do before they flee the country. Only in this case, the money is going to donors. This administration will make it as difficult as possible for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to cut spending, cut taxes, and enact promised reforms.

Biden is prepared to push $2 trillion by the 20th, $800 billion of which will add to the deficit. It will equal one-third of the annual budget, which means Donald Trump will have to trim spending for at least the rest of the year to just break even.

Killing the GDP

This subtracts mechanically from the GDP, which makes Trump look bad, and it could be as much as 2%. The media will not tell the truth and will put all the blame on the Trump administration.

Biden has already spent $8 trillion and is preparing a fifth spending package for Ukraine that will do nothing for a lost war but will enrich the military contractors who own both parties.

Biden has dumped $8 trillion into his donors in the Green Energy and semiconductor movement as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was the Build Back Better Act, originally called The Great Reset. It turned out to be a big bag of donor handouts.

Once Trump won, they started dumping it on wasteful causes such as social justice for so-called disadvantaged communities [Democrats].

As Zero Hedge put it, we are witnessing a COVID-era spending spree without the pandemic.

Democrats are very good at spending taxpayer’s money.

This is why bond yields are surging on their own. There is stress in the markets. It could be fear of a crash or insolvency. It could be that so much money is dumped that the markets can’t digest it.

Ten trillion will have to be financed this year.

Watch:

