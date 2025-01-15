The Israel-Gaza Deal for a Ceasefire

If the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal goes according to the current draft, then fighting will stop in Gaza for 42 days, and dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be freed.

In this first phase Israeli troops will pull back to the edges of Gaza, and many Palestinians will be able to return to what remains of their homes as stepped-up aid flows in.

That will depend on even more negotiations meant to begin within weeks. In those talks, Israel, Hamas, and the U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediators will have to tackle the tough issue of how Gaza will be governed. Israel demands the elimination of Hamas.

Gaza wants to put someone worse in charge – the Palestinian Authority.

Without a deal, the ceasefire could end.

This deal could still fall through, but it looks like Phase I will go through. Hamas wants it over before Trump takes office.

Draft of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

PHASE 1: (42 days)

Hamas releases 33 hostages, including female civilians and soldiers, children and civilians over 50

Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners for each civilian hostage and 50 for each female soldier

Halt to fighting, Israeli forces move out of populated areas to the edges of the Gaza Strip

Displaced Palestinians begin returning home; more aid enters the strip

PHASE 2: (42 days)

Declaration of “sustainable calm.”

Hamas frees remaining male hostages (soldiers and civilians) in exchange for a yet-to-be-negotiated number of Palestinian prisoners and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

PHASE 3:

Bodies of deceased Israeli hostages exchanged for bodies of deceased Palestinian fighters

Implementation of a reconstruction plan in Gaza

Border crossings for movement in and out of Gaza are reopened

Which hostages and how many Palestinians will be released is complicated. The 33 will include women, children, and those over 50 — almost all civilians, but the deal also commits Hamas to free all living female soldiers. Hamas will release living hostages first, but if the living doesn’t complete the 33 number, bodies will be handed over. Not all hostages are held by Hamas, so getting other militant groups to hand them over could be an issue.

Many of the hostages we thought were alive are probably dead.

