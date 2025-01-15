NBC News Prepares Their Assault on Trump’s Administration

It looks like NBC News still has their Get Trump Unit. They assigned Yamiche Alcindor to cover the White House during Trump’s second term. She gets under his skin, and for good reason. She is subtly obnoxious and racist.

The bitter Trump-hater worked for PBS during President Trump’s first term, where she regularly attacked him and his voters. Alcindor is famous for her vicious and hateful attacks on President Trump and his supporters.

In 2018, Yamiche accused Trump and the Republican Party of supporting white nationalism in America.

She supported and even boasted that Harris would impose “the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging” on grocers.

Grocers aren’t gouging. They have a very low-profit margin of 1-3%, except for specialty grocery stores like Whole Foods, which have a 12% profit margin.

Alcindor pushed the Soviet-style J6 panel.

— Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 7, 2022

She thinks patriotic education is indoctrination. Yamiche loves the anti-American 1619 Project. She isn’t keen on white Americans.

President Trump announced today he would sign an executive order to create the “1776 Commission,” which would promote a “patriotic education.” He also blasted efforts to reexamine American history with a deeper emphasis on slavery and racism. @Yamiche joins us with more. pic.twitter.com/YP9NP2G6x5 — PBS News (@NewsHour) September 17, 2020

Trump just announced he will soon be signing an executive order establishing a “national commission to promote patriotic education” called the “1776 Commission.” It is unclear what that means but he has been trashing the 1619 project which aims to educate the nation with facts. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 17, 2020



Yamiche Alcindor made her career by phrasing questions to the President in a nasty manner. She often has a fair question but turns around and makes a gotcha out of it.

