Dictator Biden Secretly Extended His National Emergency Powers

Biden quietly extended the national emergency for COVID-19. He claimed the pandemic continues to cause significant risks to public health and safety.

That’s obviously not the reason. There is no need for him to continue this, but authoritarians don’t give up control once they have it.

The national emergency was first declared by his predecessor, Donald Trump, on March 13, 2020, to free up to $50 billion in federal aid. It was set to expire on March 1. Biden extended it for another year.

“There remains a need to continue this national emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the nation,” Biden said in a letter to Congress. “More than 900,000 people in this nation have perished from the disease and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the federal government.”

States are dropping mandates and masks, including blue states, as the November election nears.

This is taking place as the US truckers are planning to meet up in or around DC. There might be trouble. We’re dealing with The Great Reset, and the truckers are coming.

This sounds like shades of Justin Trudeau.

Biden made the declaration in an executive letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)

Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date. In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9994 of March 13, 2020, beginning March 1, 2020, concerning the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, is to continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022.

There remains a need to continue this national emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation. More than 900,000 people in this Nation have perished from the disease, and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the Federal Government.

Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9994 concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national emergencies act is bound by U.S. Code 50 § 1622……

Related