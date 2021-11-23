Biden May Face a Lawsuit for Slandering Kyle Rittenhouse Pre-Trial

















President Joe Biden may face a lawsuit over his evidence-free claim that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, the teenager indicated in an interview that aired on Monday night.

The teen said, “It’s actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that,” Rittenhouse told Fox News.

“I have really good lawyers who are taking care of that right now. So, I’m hoping, one day, there will be accountability for their actions that they did,” he said.

Todd McMurtry, who is Nick Sandmann’s lawyer, says that Kyle has a case against Biden for calling him a white supremacist’ before the murder trial.

McMurtry is referencing the Biden white supremacist campaign video that contained Kyle’s photo and was tweeted by Biden.

He said it’s actionable. McMurtry has successfully sued and settled with CNN and WaPo on behalf of Sandmann. He is suing several more outlets for Sandmann.

“What you take from this tweet is that Kyle Rittenhouse was using his rifle and engaging in white supremacist misconduct, so it’s actionable,” McMurtry told Fox News on Friday after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges against him. He added that he might not win, but it’s actionable.

OWENS: “There are a lot of people that need to PAY for what Kyle Rittenhouse lived through, and I hope he does stand up and SUE a lot of these people for defamation — including President Joe Biden.”pic.twitter.com/ZfROL0AqKm — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 20, 2021

